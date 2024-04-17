Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson Files Restraining Order Against Her After She Files One Against Him

Blanchard filed for divorce on April 8 after less than two years of marriage

Ryan Anderson/TikTok; Jamie McCarthy/Getty (L-R) Ryan Anderson, Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's estranged husband has filed a restraining order against her days after she filed one against him.

According to court records reviewed by PEOPLE, Ryan Scott Anderson, 37, filed a restraining order against Blanchard, 32, on Thursday, April 11.

Blanchard's restraining order was filed on Monday, April 8 — the same day that she filed for divorce less than two years after they tied the knot in a small prison ceremony on July 21, 2022, in Livingston County, Missouri. The two physically separated on March 25 and have lived separately since then.

Blanchard is seeking interim and final spousal support "as he is at fault in the dissolution of the marriage" and requesting that [Anderson] not be issued any support. The court ruling will be held on May 23, 2023.

A court ruling is scheduled for May 23.

At the time of their marriage, Blanchard was serving a 10-year prison sentence for plotting the 2015 killing of mother Clauddine “DeeDee” Blanchard, whom she alleged had abused her for years as a victim of Munchausen by proxy, a form of child abuse that involves a guardian exaggerating or inducing illness to gain sympathy.



Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram Gypsey Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson take a selfie

Before being granted parole and being released from prison on Dec. 28, 2023, Blanchard and Anderson spoke with PEOPLE in an exclusive interview about how they first met.

Anderson said he decided to write to Blanchard after a co-worker became interested in writing to Tiger King's Joseph Allen Maldonado, also known as "Joe Exotic," in 2020.

“Tiger King was really popular at the time," recalled Anderson. “I said, 'I'll tell you what. If you write him, I'll write Gypsy Rose Blanchard.' I never thought she'd be my wife."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson pose for a photo on January 2024

Blanchard's father Rod, however, expressed reservations about their relationship, telling PEOPLE in a separate interview at the time that his daughter "can be spontaneous and make a quick decision and just jump into things without thinking."

“Personally, I give it a 50/50 chance that it's going to work,” he said.

Blanchard announced that she and Anderson had separated in a statement on her private Facebook account in March.

Courtesy ABC News Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am," Blanchard wrote.



She has recently been spending time with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, with the two even getting matching husky dog tattoos.

