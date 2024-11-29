Hailee Steinfeld Announces She and Josh Allen Are Engaged

Romance rumors have been swirling around actress Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen since spring 2023. They were first spotted on Thursday, May 25, then again that Saturday. The pair were spotted that night getting out of a black SUV before enjoying their evening together.

They also had dinner at Sushi by Bou, with photos of them at the restaurant posted on Facebook by the sushi spot’s founder, Michael Sinensky.

In the months since, they’ve continued to spark dating rumors. In July 2024, Allen finally confirmed their relationship, going Instagram official with Steinfeld. Here’s everything to know about Steinfeld’s boyfriend, Josh Allen, so far.

Who is Josh Allen?

The football star once played for University of Wyoming, and was selected seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft after his stellar performance as an MVP. The 27-year-old took a couple years to warm up to NFL life, then lived up to his reputation with an incredible 202o season, leading the team to their first division title and playoff victory since 1995.

Allen’s personal life has been a big part of his story, as he had been dating longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams for eight years.

They first met as children, and even went to the Sadie Hawkins dance together in high school, but didn’t start dating until college. However, they have seemingly split. Fans of the player noted in May that he’d stopped following Williams on social media, though he still has some snapshots of his former girlfriend up on the timeline. Williams has unfollowed and deleted all of her photos with Allen.

How long have Allen and Steinfeld been dating?

Based on the very recent social media clues and very recent sightings, it likely hasn’t been long. Steinfeld was most recently dating Irish musician Niall Horan, starting in early 2018. They broke up less than a year later.

“They split months ago,” a source told Us Weekly in December of that year. “Niall wrapped up his tour and had more free time, but Hailee’s work schedule really ramped up, so they didn’t have time for a relationship. They still have a lot of love for each other.”

Steinfeld and Allen were first linked in May 2023, and People exclusively reported that they’d been “hanging out for a few week,” according to an insider.

“It’s new, but they are having fun,” the source added.

Then in July 2023, over Independence Day weekend, the pair were seen in Los Cabos and photographed smooching in the water. Steinfeld was wearing a bucket hat and sunglasses, and had her arms wrapped around Allen's neck as they kissed. He was also wearing sunglasses and had wet hair from their pool time.

As of January 2024, it appears that Allen and Steinfeld are still together. On the 29th, the actress and the Buffalo Bills quarterback were photographed driving in Laguna Niguel, California, following the end of the Bills’ season.

Has Steinfeld been seen with Allen’s family?

Steinfeld was photographed shopping with Allen’s mom Lavonne on September 30. The women bought Bills merchandise to support Allen at Leveled Up Buffalo in East Aurora, New York. The shop shared a photo of Lavonne and Steinfeld posing with owner Lindsey Vega on its Instagram.

When did Allen and Steinfeld go Instagram official?

Allen shared the first photos of him and Steinfeld to his Instagram on July 23. “Onward 🤘🏼,” he wrote. Steinfeld appears in photos throughout his carousel.

Steinfeld shared the same shot from Paris too although back in April. She appears solo in photos Allen likely took. “We’ll always have Paris 💋” she captioned her own shot.

Allen made a rare comment about his relationship in August 2024.

Though he posted photos with Steinfeld, Allen wasn’t exactly ready to open up about his relationship in early August. Reporter Kay Adams interviewed the Buffalo Bills quarterback on her Up & Adams show on August 2, and joked about the Instagram post, saying, “If it isn’t Mr. Hard Launch.”

Allen only answered, “We love love.”

His teammate Dalton Kincaid was a bit more forthcoming, saying, “I think everybody’s kind of known about it. Hailee’s awesome.”

Kincaid added of his friend, “His number one rule: when you love somebody, tell them.”

Allen and Steinfeld were seen together at a pet adoption event in October 2024.

The couple made a low-key appearance together at the annual Shakir Family Pet Adoption event in Buffalo, New York. Allen’s Buffalo Bills teammate Khalil Shakir and wife Sayler Shakir hosted it.

Allen was the center of attention in footage that came out of him holding puppies. Steinfeld was alongside him, wearing a blue baseball hat and white sweater.

They went Instagram official on Halloween.

On November 1, Steinfeld shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from her Halloween night with Allen. They wore a couple’s costume, each of them posing as circus performers with long red coats and black top hats. In one picture, Allen and Steinfeld share a kiss.

On Thanksgiving weekend, Steinfeld announced they were engaged.

In a post on instagram, Steinfeld shared pictures from her engagement to Allen, writing the date in the caption: “11•22•24.”

The picture was taken on a cliff side next to a beautiful ocean vista. The couple is framed by flowers and many rows of candles. The actress leans down to give him a kiss where he is kneeling with the ring.

