Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers leaves £1.4million fortune and production company to wife

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers left behind a £1.4million fortune for his wife - with her being named sole shareholder of his firm following his death aged 66.

The TV chef passed away “peacefully” in February with co-star Si King, 57, and his wife Liliana Orzac, also 57, by his side after being diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

Now paperwork filed in March confirms the ending of Myers as a person with significant control of Sharpletter Limited.

Shortly before Myers disclosed his diagnosis in 2022, his wife was appointed as a director of his production company.

That same year, she updated her nationality from Romanian to British, as indicated by documents filed with Companies House.

Additionally, she has assumed control of the TV star’s shares in the companies he co-owned with his presenting partner King.

Myers pictured with co-star Si King (Instagram)

Last month it emerged Myers’ production company Sharpletter had £1,407,338 in the bank, according to the latest statements on Companies House.

He also was a director of Hairy Bikers Television Limited which has net current assets of £114,715 as of 2023.

The couple met while they filmed a series of the Hairy Bikers in 2006 in Romania, where she was employed at a hotel.

They tied the knot in 2011, with Myers becoming stepfather to her two children, Izabelle and Sergiu Orzac.

After his death, Orzac thanked fans as she paid tribute to her late husband online alongside a photo of them in happier times.

She penned on social media: "I will never be able to thank you all enough for the massive wave of love, compassion and care that you have shown towards me, Simon and our families in these past days since Dave passed.

"I want you all to know that I have read every single message and comment that you sent… your stories about Dave, your feelings you shared with me mean a lot and my heart is filled with gratitude and love.

"It amazes me how many hearts he touched and how many people wanted to express their love for what Dave and Si have created for nearly 20 years. I know the Hairy Bikers have been part of your living rooms for such a long time and I feel your loss as much as you feel mine!

"My husband, David Myers was a larger than life character and he did everything with passion, enthusiasm and generosity of spirit. His energy was endless when it came to cooking and talking recipes, or biking and talking bikes.

"An amazing storyteller! And through his stories and TV appearances he was constantly inspiring and encouraging people to cook, travel, to live their life to the fullest.

"An exceptional husband, wonderful stepdad, loyal friend and in his own words, a creator, never a follower.

"I feel I’m grieving with a whole nation… and this is something special.”