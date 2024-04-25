Haiti's PM Ariel Henry resigns as transitional council is sworn in

Mattea Bubalo - BBC News
Police used tear gas near a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti
Police used tear gas on crowds near the National Palace ahead of the ceremony swearing in members of Haiti's transitional presidential council [Reuters]

Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry officially resigned on Thursday as new body tasked with forming the country's next government was sworn in.

An recent outbreak of gang violence forced officials to move the ceremony from the National Palace to the outgoing prime minister's office.

Mr Henry agreed to step down last month after armed groups blocked his return to the country.

The gangs are now in control of most of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

They have capitalised on the power vacuum left by the prime minister's exit and expanded their control over swathes of the country, which has effectively become lawless in places.

Ariel Henry said he would resign after being prevented from returning from Kenya, where he had signed a deal to import a multinational security force in a bid to restore law and order.

A newly formed transitional council scrambled to impose tight security measures ahead of Thursday's ceremony which saw its nine members sworn in.

It has been established to draw up a plan to restore order and return Haiti to democratic rule, and is backed by other Caribbean nations and the US.

Gunfire heard near the National Palace, where the ceremony was due to take place, forced a change of venue to the prime minister's office, known as Villa d'Accueil.

On Wednesday, police used tear gas to disperse crowds surrounding the streets near palace.

Gangs who have previously attacked the palace had promised to derail the ceremony, with one of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders issuing a threat in a social media video that appeared to be aimed at the council.

"Whether or not you're installed, this message is for you: Brace yourselves," Jimmy Chérizier warned.

Mr Chérizier, also known as Barbecue, is the most prominent figure in a loose alliance of gangs known as Viv Ansanm (Live Together), which is in control of around 80% of Port-au-Prince.

Last month, he said he would consider laying down weapons if armed groups were allowed to take part in talks to establish the new government.

He said he was "not proud" of the spiralling violence in Haiti, and warned the crisis could continue if groups like his - which rail against "corrupt politicians" - are not part of a future government.

The situation in Haiti has been described as "cataclysmic" by the United Nations in a report published last month.

It said there had been more than 1,500 people killed and 800 injured in the first three months of 2024.

The report detailed the "harrowing practices" of the gangs, which are accused of using extreme violence and sexual abuse as a means of punishment and control.

Aid groups have reported difficulty in getting food and water into the capital, warning that millions are unable to find sustenance, with some on the verge of famine.

Haiti: The basics

  • The Caribbean country shares a border with the Dominican Republic and has an estimated population of 11.5 million

  • It has a land area of 27,800 sq km, which is slightly smaller than Belgium and about the same size as the US state of Maryland

  • Chronic instability, dictatorships and natural disasters in recent decades have left Haiti the poorest nation in the Americas

  • An earthquake in 2010 killed more than 200,000 people and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and the economy

  • A UN peacekeeping force was put in place in 2004 to help stabilise the country and only withdrew in 2017

  • In July 2021, President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated by unidentified gunmen in Port-au-Prince. Amid political stalemate, the country continues to be wracked by unrest and gang violence

Haiti map
[BBC]
  • Ariel Henry resigns as prime minister of Haiti, paving the way for a new government to take power

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Ariel Henry resigned Thursday as prime minister of Haiti, leaving the way clear for a new government to be formed in the Caribbean country, which has been wracked by gang violence that killed or injured more than 2,500 people from January to March. Henry presented his resignation in a letter signed in Los Angeles, dated April 24, and released on Thursday by his office on the same day a council tasked with choosing a new prime minister and Cabinet for Haiti was due to be sworn in. The council would be installed more than a month after Caribbean leaders announced its creation following an emergency meeting to tackle Haiti’s spiraling crisis.

  • Haiti transition council to be installed on Thursday, says PM office

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - A ceremony to install a stalled presidential transition council in Haiti will take place Thursday morning on the outskirts of the capital Port-au-Prince, the office of outgoing Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced in a statement on Wednesday. The statement noted that the ceremony will be hosted at the prime minister's official office, known as Villa d'Accueil, not the downtown National Palace, which has come under repeated fire from armed gangs in recent days. Earlier on Wednesday, powerful gang leader Jimmy "Barbeque" Cherizier insisted that talks over Haiti's political future must include the gangs.

  • Haiti's government scrambles to impose tight security measures as council inauguration imminent

    A council tasked with choosing a new prime minister and cabinet for Haiti is scheduled to be sworn in on Thursday as the government scrambles to impose tight security measures to prevent any injuries or deaths amid relentless gang violence. (AP Video by Nikenson Duverge and Pierre Luxama)

  • U.S. military aircraft lands in Haiti. Pentagon says it’s supplies, personnel for embassy

    The Biden administration sent sorely needed reinforcements to Haiti on Tuesday, deploying a U.S. military aircraft to Port-au-Prince weeks after notifying the U.S. Congress it would be providing millions of dollars’ worth of weapons and ammunition to help Haiti National Police officers take on ruthless gangs.

