Haley is 'not going anywhere'

Nikki Haley's campaign pushes on

A defiant Nikki Haley reaffirmed her commitment to stay in the Republican presidential race Tuesday, despite pressure from Donald Trump and a grim outlook in a recent poll in her home state. "I’m not going anywhere," Haley said in a fiery speech. She also argued that another Trump administration would be a "disaster" and that many Republican politicians who publicly support his candidacy "dread him" behind closed doors. Her remarks came hours after an exclusive Suffolk University/USA TODAY poll showed that among those very likely to vote in South Carolina's Republican primary, Trump leads Haley, 63%-35%. Here's what else Haley said during her speech.

Home sweet home? Trump trounces Haley in exclusive South Carolina poll.

Nikki Haley delivers a speech to press and supporters in Greenville, S.C., on Tuesday.

Supreme Court won't review school's diversity policy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review a controversial admissions policy meant to increase diversity at one of the nation's most prestigious high schools, turning away a challenge from a group of Virginia parents claiming it violated the Constitution. The new policy from the Fairfax County School Board required Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology to accept 1.5% of the eighth-grade class at each of the district's middle schools. The decision came months after the Supreme Court ended the use of affirmative action at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. Read more about the Supreme Court's decision.

California's coast faces potential floods

Nearly all of California's coastal areas were under flood watches through Wednesday morning, as the southern part of the state braces for heavy rainfall. The rainfall comes two weeks after a massive storm brought widespread, dangerous flooding throughout Southern California, but forecasters said this week's precipitation will move through more quickly and won't match the last atmospheric river that killed several people. The atmospheric river causing the precipitation is expected to lose intensity with time, the National Weather Service said. Additional rounds of light to moderate rain were forecast for Wednesday. See the latest updates on the weather.

A truck drives through standing water while creating sand berms to protect beachfront homes from flooding on Wednesday, in Long Beach, Calif.

Beyoncé's 'Texas Hold 'Em' debuts on country charts 📈

Beyoncé's new country single "Texas Hold 'Em" debuted at No. 50 on Billboard's country airplay chart and No. 54 on Mediabase, a rare feat for Black female country artists. "Texas Hold 'Em" is the first song by a solo Black female artist to chart since Micky Guyton's 2016 hit "Heartbreak Song," according to U.S. Radio Updater. In the eight decades Billboard has had country radio charts, only seven Black female acts have achieved placement on those charts. Linda Martell's 1969 track "Color Him Father" still holds the record for the highest placement by a Black female country artist on the charts — No. 22. More on why Beyoncé's latest achievement is a big deal.

Beyoncé is the first solo Black female artist since 2016 to have a song on Billboard's country airplay chart.

