Hamas 'agrees ceasefire deal' brokered by Egypt and Qatar

John Dunne
·1 min read
Israel have been holding preliminary operations around Rafah. (AFP via Getty Images)
Israel have been holding preliminary operations around Rafah. (AFP via Getty Images)

The Hamas leadership has said it has accepted the terms of a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

In a statement the group says it has informed Qatari and Egyptian mediators of its decision.

The details are yet to be announce with how long it will last and what this means for hostages being held in Gaza yet to established.

Hamas official says the “ball is now in Israel's court” after the group has indicated it would accept the terms of a ceasefire plan.

However, an Israeli official said Hamas approved a 'softened' Egyptian proposal that was not acceptable to Israel, according to Reuters.

In a statement published on its official website, Hamas says it's leader Ismail Haniyeh conducted a telephone call with the prime minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and with the Egyptian intelligence minister, Abbas Kamel, and informed them of Hamas's approval of their proposal regarding a ceasefire agreement.

Images have emerged of people cheering outside Al Aqsa hospital in Central Gaza after the Hamas statement.

Officially Israel is still planning for a ground invasion of Rafah.

The Israeli army has told Palestinians to begin evacuating eastern Rafah in anticipation of a planned ground invasion.

Military spokesperson Nadav Shoshani said that “around 100,000 people” are being ordered to move to a nearby Israel-declared humanitarian zone called Muwasi in preparation for the expected assault.

The evacuation “is part of our plans to dismantle Hamas...we had a violent reminder of their presence and their operational abilities in Rafah yesterday,” the military spokesman said on Monday.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Jen Psaki Recalls Shock At Hope Hicks' 'Major Question' For Her After Trump 2016 Win

    Hicks had “one major question” and her response to Psaki’s comment was in hindsight — amid Trump's trial — “interesting," said the MSNBC anchor.

  • George Conway Dumps On Key Donald Trump Trial Tactic: 'A Huge Mistake'

    "It fills an emotional need for Donald Trump but it does not really help him," said the conservative attorney.

  • CRA reversed $246M in pandemic benefit debts after thousands contested eligibility status

    The government has had to cancel at least $246 million in debts for thousands of Canadians it initially claimed had received pandemic benefits for which they weren't eligible.Since 2022, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has been collecting money from Canadians the government says received benefits — such as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) — in error.The government has been withholding tax refunds and other benefits in an effort to recoup money se

  • Justice Juan Merchan Gives Two Strikes Trump a Final Warning: Jail Is Next

    Brendan McDermid/Pool/AFP via GettyDonald Trump has booked a one-way ticket to jail, and the judge overseeing his ongoing New York criminal trial on Monday said he’s ready to send him there at any moment.New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan started the fourth week of Trump’s trial with a speech that’s more than a year in the making, explaining why he hasn’t yet thrown the politician into the slammer—making what he called his final warning to the former president.“I’ll find you in criminal

  • Trump: RNC lawyer’s resignation ‘great news’

    Former President Trump called it “great news” that the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) top lawyer was set to depart the role just months after taking the job. “Great news for the Republican Party. RINO lawyer Charlie Spies is out as Chief Counsel of the RNC. I wish him well!” Trump posted late Sunday on Truth…

  • Donald Trump Is “A Colossal A**hole,” Jeffrey Katzenberg Says; Hasn’t Yet Reached Out To Taylor Swift To Endorse “Decent” Joe Biden

    Jeffrey Katzenberg is a man known for choosing his words very carefully most of the time, and tonight the WndrCo boss was pretty candid when it came to Donald Trump and Joe Biden. “I’ve known Donald Trump for 50 years,” Katzenberg told a well-heeled West Hollywood crowd on Sunday of first meeting the former president …

  • Kristi Noem Cries ‘Fake News’ After Disastrous Interview on CBS

    Anna Moneymaker/Getty ImagesGov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota would like to speak to the manager.The Republican took to social media on Sunday to complain that she’d been unfairly grilled by Margaret Brennan in a catastrophic appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation hours earlier, alleging that her Democratic counterparts would never have been subjected to such fierce interrogation.Having crunched the numbers, Noem posted on X: “This morning in our 15-minute interview, Margaret Brennan interrupted me 3

  • RNC chief counsel resigns after two months

    The Republican National Committee’s chief counsel Charlie Spies has resigned two months after accepting the position.

  • Kristi Noem Killed Her Dog—Then Ruined This GOP Fundraiser

    Mandel Ngan/GettyA GOP fundraiser in Colorado where Kristi Noem was supposed to speak has been scrapped because of threats triggered by the revelation that she shot a dog she “hated” years ago.In a statement posted to social media, Jefferson County Republican Party Chair Nancy Pallozzi said the group thought “the timing was perfect” when the South Dakota governor agreed to appear at the May 4 event just before her book’s publication.But then The Guardian reported that the book contains Noem’s bi

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene dares Mike Johnson to kick her off committees again: 'Badge of honor'

    The far-right congresswoman said Johnson was being "out of line" before all but daring him to bring it on: "Don't threaten me with a good time."

  • Trump Had On-Brand Message For Donors Who Wanted Photos With Him At Fundraiser

    The former president reportedly gave contributors the unsurprising lowdown on pics with him at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Lara Trump Slammed Over 'Immensely Stupid' Election Lawsuit Claim

    The former president's daughter-in-law wants to disenfranchise some Americans who vote by mail.

  • Democrat Hakeem Jeffries steps up as House Republicans roast Johnson

    As the Democratic minority leader in a Republican-controlled House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries' influence is normally limited. That is because the chamber's embattled speaker, Republican Mike Johnson, is expected to need the support of Jeffries' opposition Democrats to fend off an effort by hardline members of his own party to topple their second party leader in just eight months. A small band of hardline Republicans made history in October when they ousted their speaker from the role for the first time ever, setting off a messy weeks-long leadership fight that brought the chamber to a halt.

  • Sen. Mark Kelly: Kari Lake’s Glock Comments ‘Could Get People Killed’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesSen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) raised the alarm over GOP senate hopeful Kari Lake’s suggestion that voters “strap on a Glock” to prepare for the election season, saying it has the potential to incite violence.“It’s dangerous,” Kelly told Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press. “What Kari Lake said could result in people getting hurt or killed.” Mark Kelly on Kari Lake's incendiary rhetoric: "Kari Lake has never been elected to anything. I don't expect he

  • Russia blames 'hostile' Baltic countries for split in relations

    Moscow vowed to respond to what it called confrontational actions by Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia with asymmetric measures.

  • Michael Steele Hits Donald Trump Right Where It Hurts: 'That Is Your Truth'

    The former Republican National Committee chair also exposed the "fallacy" of what the presumptive GOP nominee claims ahead of the 2024 election.

  • 'Gestapo Administration': Trump Likens Biden White House To Nazis In Wild Attack

    The former president went after prosecutors before making his comparison to the secret police force of Nazi Germany at a private RNC donor event.

  • RNC’s Lara Trump Tells Fox News That Republican Party Doesn’t Want Votes Counted Past Election Day | Video

    The Republican National Committee has filed lawsuits in key battleground states to stop mail-in ballots from being counted later The post RNC’s Lara Trump Tells Fox News That Republican Party Doesn’t Want Votes Counted Past Election Day | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Burgum says a Trump conviction would be a ‘travesty of justice’

    North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) said it would be a “travesty of justice” if former President Trump is convicted in the New York hush money trial. “Well, if he becomes a convicted felon in this case, that’s a just, a travesty of justice, because as I just said, when you’ve got a business filing…

  • Russia warns Britain and plans nuclear drills over the West's possible deepening role in Ukraine

    Russia on Monday threatened to strike British military facilities and said it would hold drills simulating the use of battlefield nuclear weapons amid sharply rising tensions over comments by senior Western officials about possibly deeper involvement in the war in Ukraine. After summoning the British ambassador to the Foreign Ministry, Moscow warned that Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory with U.K.-supplied weapons could bring retaliatory strikes against British military facilities and equipment on Ukrainian soil or elsewhere. The remarks came on the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration to a fifth term in office and in a week when Moscow on Thursday will celebrate Victory Day, its most important secular holiday, marking its defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.