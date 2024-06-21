Hammer attack schoolboy guilty of attempted murder

A private school boy who claimed he was sleepwalking when he attacked two sleeping roommates and a housemaster at his school in Devon with a hammer, has been found guilty of three counts of attempted murder.

The attacks happened in the early hours of 9 June 2023 at Blundell's School in Tiverton, Exeter Crown Court was told.

The two roommates, aged 15 and 16 at the time, were left with severe injuries and the housemaster Henry Roffe Silvester suffered six wounds to his head.

The boy, aged 16 at the time of the attacks, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court he was sleepwalking and dreaming when the attacks happened.

He claimed he had the hammer for protection against a "zombie apocalypse".

