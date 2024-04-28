Hampshire & Isle of Wight weekly round-up: 20 April - 26 April 2024

A story about dozens of boats joining racing yacht Maiden to sail from Cowes to Southampton was among our most read this week in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight.

A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Solent and South Today.

We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.

DIY double yellow lines painted on Southampton road

Residents who spoke to the BBC said they were unsure how the lines got there [BBC]

A wobbly-looking pair of double yellow lines have been painted along a road in Southampton.

The DIY markings have appeared across the driveway of a house in multiple occupation (HMO) on Howard Road as an apparent extension of the nearby official double-yellows.

Residents of the HMO told the BBC they were unsure how the lines got there.

Southampton City Council said the matter would be investigated and any necessary action would be taken.

Maiden yacht welcomed home to Southampton after world race

Racing yacht Maiden sailed back into Southampton, joined by a flotilla of boats, to cheering crowds.

The all-female crew has spent seven months competing in the yacht's last round the world race.

The race followed the 58ft (17.6m) yacht's six-year world tour, raising awareness and funds for girls' education.

Skippered by Heather Thomas, Maiden completed the Ocean Globe Race off the Isle of Wight on Tuesday.

My 80-year-old dad and I ran the London marathon

BBC South Today presenter Anjana Gadgil ran the London Marathon on Sunday with her 80-year-old father Dev. She tells us what the experience was like for them both.

It was my first marathon in 16 years and it was definitely a challenge at times but when I was struggling the knowledge that my dad was doing it as well really spurred me on.

I managed to get around in four hours and 23 minutes, which is a lot slower than I used to but was much better than I thought I would do.

Dad also managed to finish what was his 21st marathon, his 19th in London.

Ventnor: Cracks and movement monitored at landslip site

Some homes were left perilously close to the cliff edge after the landslip [BBC]

Devices to monitor any further movement in the ground after a huge landslip on the Isle of Wight have been set up.

The specialist equipment has been put in the Leeson Road area of Ventnor following the collapse on 10 December.

It will be used to measure and record activity deep underground as well as conditions under the road which remains closed.

About 16 hectares (40 acres) of land fell away in the landslip.

Swan dies after single shot to neck

The swan was one of a pair pictured here together with their cygnets in July last year [BBC]

A swan has been found shot dead on a tide pool off Southampton Water.

The bird was discovered on the waterside near a footpath off Weston Parade, Netley Abbey near Southampton.

Charity Swan Support said it collected the female bird on Tuesday and tests found she had died after a single shot to her neck.

Hampshire Constabulary said it was investigating and urged witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

