Trump, Haley make final push in New Hampshire as Tuesday primary approaches: Live updates

Candidates are making a final push around New Hampshire on Saturday as the Tuesday Granite State primary approaches. Former President Donald Trump, the GOP front runner, is battling former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Meanwhile, on the Democratic side, Rep. Dean Phillips, of Minnesota, is competing with author and motivational speaker Marianne Williamson. President Joe Biden will not officially appear on the ballot, but a write-in campaign is being waged for him.

Follow along with USA TODAY and our team of reporters in New Hampshire throughout the weekend for updates.

Haley will get support from Judge Judy

Judge Judy is coming to New Hampshire to stump for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Judith Sheindlin, 81, whose courthouse-based reality show made her a staple of daytime television for 25 years, is scheduled to appear with Haley in Exeter on Sunday, two days before the New Hampshire primary.

-- David Jackson

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, seen through a storefront window, shakes hands with guests while visiting Kay's Bakery and Cafe, during a campaign stop, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Hampton, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) ORG XMIT: NHCK108

Will the results of the New Hampshire primary be delayed?

Eager election night viewers may need to wait longer than usual Tuesday for the outcome of the New Hampshire presidential primaries.

This year, the results of the Democratic race could be delayed, as local election officials will be tasked with hand counting thousands of write-in votes for President Joe Biden, who won’t officially appear on the state’s ballot.

New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan has advised election officials to release the results of the GOP primary ahead of the Democratic race if manual vote counting is slowing the process.

--Karissa Waddick

Stefanik stumps for Trump

CONCORD, N.H. - Rep. Elise Stefanik, R- N.Y., told reporters Friday she’d be honored to serve in a future Trump administration.

Stefanik, a staunch Trump supporter, has been floated as a possible running mate for the former president. She’s criticized indictments filed against him and filed ethics complaints with judges who have overseen cases related to the former president.

--Sudiksha Kochi

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Hampshire primary 2024: Live updates as candidates make final push