Hannah Waddingham Gives Summertime Florals a Whimsical Spin With Sleeveless Elie Saab Dress for Wimbledon Day Three
Hannah Waddingham joined a bevy of A-list stars and celebrities who attended Wimbledon on Wednesday in London. The Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso” star put her own spin on summertime florals in a sleeveless maxidress at the Grand Slam tennis tournament.
For the occasion, Waddingham wore a selection from Elie Saab’s resort 2024 collection. The eclectic dress featured a cascading floral motif in shades of purple, with visible green leaves on the skirt and darker, contrasting shades of black on the halter neckline and the skirt.
Along with the floral design of the sleeveless ensemble, Waddingham added a skinny black belt to accentuate the waistline of the maxidress. She completed the look with a pair of sandal shoes, accessorized with minimal pieces of jewelry and carried a white clutch.
Elie Saab’s resort 2024 collection made its debut in June 2023 in Paris. The collection was ultimately three-fold, featuring structured, business-style apparel that transitioned to pieces ideal for the spring and summertime seasons.
Waddingham’s selection represented the latter half of Elie Saab’s resort 2024 collection, which featured romantic inspiration, including crisp lilacs and white cottons. The looks were described as “warm-weather glamour” in WWD’s review of the collection, highlighting the flowing floral caftans, gradient gowns and embroidered pieces.
Florals during the spring and summertime seasons are a ubiquitous trend that tends to emerge each season. Waddingham’s choice of attire, however, merges the trend with a whimsical twist, embracing a pattern and style that integrates comfort without sacrificing style. The frock also easily becomes the centerpiece of Waddingham’s ensemble, without the need to over-accessorize or compensate. The Elie Saab design stands on its own with a few touches that speak to Waddingham’s style sensibility.
Waddingham joins such stars as David Beckham, Jameela Jamil, Kim Cattrall, Maria Sharapova and more attending the 2024 Wimbledon tennis tournament. The Championships is the site where athletes, celebrities and royalty converge every year. The 2024 Wimbledon tournament began Monday and concludes on July 14.
