Happy Valley boss's new crime show Renegade Nell confirms release date

Renegade Nell, the new crime show from Happy Valley boss Sally Wainwright, will premiere this March, with Disney+ confirming the release date.

Written and created by Wainwright, the eight-part action-adventure fantasy series will premiere all episodes on March 29, 2024 exclusively on the streamer.

The new series sees Derry Girls star Louisa Harland take on the lead role of Nell Jackson "a quick-witted and courageous young woman, finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th Century England".

Starring opposite Harland is Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed who is set to play Billy Blind "a magical spirit" who appears to Nell reminding her that "her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined."

Joining them on the star-studded cast is Fear the Walking Dead's Frank Dillane who is set to play Nell's friend Charles Devereux. Line of Duty actor Craig Parkinson stars as Nell's dad Sam Trotter and Joely Richardson plays an eccentric newspaper magnate named Lady Eularia Moggerhanger.

Meanwhile, Trigger Point's Adrian Lester is set to play "master political schemer" the Earl of Poynton, who joins forces with Alice Kremelberg's young widow Sofia Wilmot in an attempt to destroy Nell.

The Lazarus Project's Ényì Okoronkwo will appear as a stable boy named Rasselas who assists Nell and her two younger sisters (Bo Bragason and Florence Keen) on their journey towards freedom.

Rounding out the cast is The Crown star Pip Torrens, who stars as Sofia's father Lord Blancheford, and Jake Dunn who plays her brother Thomas.

Sex Education's Ben Taylor serves as director on the series. Taylor and Wainwright also executive produce alongside Faith Penhale, Will Johnston, Louise Mutter and Johanna Devereaux.

Gentlemen Jack's Amanda Brotchie and Ted Lasso's MJ Delaney also direct episodes which have a runtime of 45 minutes.

Renegade Nell premieres on Disney+ on March 29, 2024.

