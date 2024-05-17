HARDY Reveals That He and Wife Caleigh Ryan Are Looking to Expand Family with Pets at the 2024 ACM Awards

The "Jack" singer married Ryan in October 2022

Taylor Hill/WireImage Caleigh Ryan and HARDY

HARDY and Caleigh Ryan are looking to expand their family.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet on Thursday, May 16, the "Truck Bed" singer opened up about his plans to get a furry friend with wife Ryan.

"We're thinking about getting a cat and a dog right now," HARDY, 33, says. "I think we're gonna get a Tibetan Mastiff."

The "Wait in the Truck" singer also opened up about life with Ryan, who he married in October 2022.

"Communication in general is our thing. If you're pissed off about something just tell them you're pissed off. Don't hold anything back," he says.

Related: Reba McEntire Says She 'Can't Wait' to Host the 2024 ACM Awards: 'I Am Tickled to Pieces'

Denise Truscello/Getty Hardy and Caleigh Ryan attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Nothing really changed because it's not like I started treating her differently," he adds. "I respected her more after we got married."

Check out PEOPLE's full ACM Awards coverage there.

HARDY and Ryan, who first started dating in 2018, previously opened up to PEOPLE about how they met — because the country singer DM-ed her.

"We just started talking about San Diego and how she goes to Ole Miss and my family's Mississippi State thing," HARDY said. "We kept in contact until I had a show nearby her school and told her I'd love to meet her there."

When the day of his show arrived, Ryan said she "dragged" her roommates Brooke and Amanda to come with her.

Related: ACM Awards 2024: Everything to Know About Country Music's Party of the Year

Jason Kempin/Getty Hardy and Caleigh Ryan attend the 14th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors on August 25, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Once we met each other, there really was no one else," Caleigh said. "We never entertained anyone else. It was just so easy."

At the time, HARDY added: "I loved her after the third time that we ever hung out. It was the realest thing I had ever experienced. I actually told her I loved her at Stagecoach, out in the crowd."

At the award show, HARDY was nominated for artist-songwriter of the year alongside Zach Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and ERNEST.

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards are streaming live on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Texas.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.