'Harry Potter' Actor Mourns Death Of Beloved Wife At 53

Warwick Davis, second from right, and Samantha Davis, second from left, attend the "Willow" premiere on Nov. 29, 2022, in Los Angeles with their children, Harrison and Annabelle Davis. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

“Harry Potter” actor Warwick Davis is mourning the death of his beloved wife, Samantha Davis.

Samantha, whom Warwick called his “soulmate” and “favorite human,” died March 24 at the age of 53, according to an emotional statement released by Lucasfilm on Wednesday.

“Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family,” he said, explaining that his wife was his “most trusted confidante and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career.”

“She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life,” Warwick said, adding that having his wife by his side “was like having a super-power.”

“I miss her hugs,” he said.

Warwick and Samantha Davis attend the ITV Gala on Nov. 19, 2015, in London. Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Both Samantha and Warwick, who portrayed both Griphook and Professor Filius Flitwick in the “Harry Potter” series, were actors.

The two also helped co-found the Little People U.K. charity in 2012, with the mission of making it an “invaluable resource to the dwarfism community.”

Warwick highlighted his wife’s caring spirit in his statement, saying that she “was passionate about helping people, without judgement” and “had time for everyone and a genuine listening ear.”

The two also shared two children together: Annabelle and Harrison.

“Mum is our best friend and we’re honored to have received a love like hers,” the siblings said in their own statement, also released by Lucasfilm. “Her love and happiness has carried us through our whole lives, and will be what carries us forward now. Everything we do, we do for her.”

