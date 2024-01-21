Stylist Harris Reed remembers his first time with Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Harris Reed (Dave Benett / Evan Agostini)

Influential young stylist Harris Reed, whose pieces have been worn by artists from Adele to Beyonce, appeared at the V&A for a exalted "In Conversation" event on Thursday. At the event, he recalled his first collaboration with singer Harry Styles, who Reed has worked with since 2015.

“I remember working with Harry, on that first shoot, we were working with a tuxedo and flares, and putting those clothes on someone so well known, it opened up a lot of conversation. He loved it and thought those things were so normal to wear, but I just wanted to talk about it because I would f***ing love it if I could be normal. I respect what you’re saying, and the clothes DO look good on you, but you come from a very privileged space, you’re very educated, we’re in a queer bubble, we’re in a metropolitan city, we’ve normalised homosexuality, which it should be! But where I’m from that’s just not how it is and it was so shocking.”

BAFTAs and Balloons

Actor and former Bafta Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir celebrated presenting the award nominations at Bafta HQ on Piccadilly last night. Jacob Elordi, Ayo Edebiri, Phoebe Dynevor, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Sophie Wilde are in the running. TikTok presenter Zainab Jiwa also walked the red carpet. Meanwhile, actor Lucy Boynton and musician Murdo Mitchell, who are now dating, and singer Bree Runway attended the Chanel and Dazed Celebration of the New Coco Crush Campaign at 180 Strand. Drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash, Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg and her ex, Mancunian rapper Aitch, were also there. Over in Marylebone, rapper and songwriter Chip enjoyed canapés and cocktails at The BoTree bar, hosted by Flag Inc. Across town, singer Kele Le Roc partied at the launch of The Balloon Museum.

Correction: A previous version of this article said Harris Reed had given Harry Styles a "dressing down" and told him he was from a "privileged space". This was incorrect and the result of a misquote. Sorry.