Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized After Rape Conviction Overturned in New York

Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized in New York City, days after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his 2020 rape conviction.

Attorney Arthur Aidala said Saturday that Weinstein was admitted to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for a battery of tests, according to the Associated Press.

“They examined him and sent him to Bellevue. It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically,” Aidala said. “He’s got a lot of problems. He’s getting all kinds of tests. He’s somewhat of a train wreck health wise.”

Frank Dwyer, a spokesperson with the New York City Department of Correction, said Weinstein remains in custody at Bellevue.

On Thursday, the court found in a 4-3 ruling that the judge in Weinstein’s trial had shown prejudice by allowing women to testify about allegations that were not part of the case. The court has ordered a new trial.

“We reaffirm that no person accused of illegality may be judged on proof of uncharged crimes that serve only to establish the accused’s propensity for criminal behavior,” wrote Judge Jenny Rivera in the court’s majority opinion. “It is an abuse of judicial discretion to permit untested allegations of nothing more than bad behavior that destroys a defendant’s character but sheds no light on their credibility as related to the criminal charges lodged against them.”

In the 2020 New York case, Weinstein was found guilty of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and rape in the third degree. He was serving his 23-year prison sentence at the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, N.Y.

The former movie mogul will remain imprisoned as he was also convicted of rape in Los Angeles in 2022 and sentenced to an additional 16 years in prison. However, Weinstein was acquitted in the Los Angeles trial on charges involving one of the women who testified in his New York case.

