‘Haunted Heart’ Starring Matt Dillon Lands North American Distribution With VMI Releasing – Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: VMI Releasing, the North American distribution arm of VMI Worldwide, has picked up North American rights to Spanish filmmaker Fernando Trueba’s latest pic Haunted Heart, starring Matt Dillon.

VMI acquired the pic from Film Constellation. Oscar-winner Trueba directs the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Rylend Grant. Starring alongside Dillon are Goya-nominated Aida Folch (The Artist and the Model) and Juan Pablo Urrego (Memoria).

More from Deadline

Set on a beautiful remote island in Greece, a young and spirited Alex (Folch) joins the team of a boutique seaside restaurant as their new waitress. Despite her femme-fatale charm quickly winning the heart of the charismatic Enrico, she instead falls for the enigmatic restaurant manager Max (Dillon), a reclusive American, who settled on the island decades ago. As the seasons pass, sexual tensions rise, and tourists come and go, Enrico begins to unearth disturbing clues about Max’s dark and mysterious past. Blinded by her feelings, Alex chooses to ignore his warnings, as the story slowly slides into a harrowing tale of survival.

Cristina Huete of Fernando Trueba Producciones Cinematográficas and Dago García of Caracol Inc. are producers, with RTVE, Ekome Greece, Deloitte Spain, and Film Constellation, with support from ICAA and the Region of Madrid. Nano Arrieta from Atlantika Films and Dillon are executive producers.

The deal was negotiated by Jessica Russo of VMI and Fabien Westerhoff, head of Film Constellation on behalf of the filmmakers.

VMI Releasing recently released Bryan Greenburg’s Junction, The Ballad of Davy Crockett, and is set to release Stellan Skarsgard and Andrea Riseborough’s What Remains, which was acquired at EFM.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.