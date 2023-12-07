'Southern Hospitality' Season 2: Maddi Reese teases relationships ending in heated new season (Photo by Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images) (Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images)

Before the premiere of Season 2 of Southern Hospitality, the show's star Maddi Reese, dubbed the queen of Republic nightclub in Charleston, South Carolina, teases that relationships will end in the new season of the show.

"I feel like all of our relationships are tested, whether they be friendships or romantic relationships," Reese teased to Yahoo Canada. "That all gets thrown into a blender, pretty much, so I feel like it's going to be really interesting watching that all unfold."

"I'm excited for friendships to blossom, relationships to end. I'm excited for everyone to see everything play out."

Maddi Reese, Trevor Stokes cheating scandal

In the trailer for Season 2, we clearly see that things are rocky with Reese and her ex-boyfriend Trevor Stokes. While in the first season of the show, Reese's friends and coworkers were weary of her getting back together with him, after a previous cheating scandal, it looks like a cheater is always a cheater, at least in this case.

Looking back at being on a show where a lot of people have been talking about her relationship, Reese admits it's difficult.

"It's hard on anyone to have a lot of people commenting on your relationship," Reese said. "But I understand, I've got to put my life out there, and I understand that our relationships outside of work, as much as in work, are just as important to our daily lives."

"I feel like it's hard for me to put all that out there, but it is what it is. Like I said, this next season a lot of our relationships are tested and things are confusing."

Thinking back to what unfolds in Season 2 of the show, Reese is a bit anxious about it all being out there for the world to see.

"I'm nervous," Reese said. "I also think it's relatable."

"I feel like a lot of people go through relationship problems, whether it's more private or public. ... Many women have gone through what I've gone through in relationships, and I feel like it's confusing for everyone. ... I feel like we're all just trying to navigate our own lives in the best way that we can."

But as we see in the trailer for the upcoming season of the show, Reese certainly speaks her mind and is ready to call out liars.

"I tend to react sometimes and not respond," Reese said. "I could definitely work on that."

"But I feel really hard. ... I wasn't afraid to show how I was feeling. ... But I'm definitely passionate about the people I love. There's definitely proof of that."



'Typical Charleston men behaviour'

But we can't forget where Season 1 of Southern Hospitality left off.

Joe Bradley confessed his love Reese on the boat, even after he'd been spending time with Republic VIP hostess Mia Alario. Bradley and Alario actually made out in the car after that boat conversation, and telling Alario similar things about how he feels about her, which led to the two women calling him out.

"I feel like that's just like typical Charleston men behaviour," Reese said. "It sucks, but it is what it is."

"Me and Mia are both cool with Joe. I just didn't think that her and I thought he was someone that would ... be maybe having multiple girlfriends, ... talking to multiple people and stuff. ... But I think we're all good now and everything, but you'll see everything just keep conspiring in the next season."

Of course now we know that Bradley has a new girlfriend, Danielle Winter House cast member Danielle Olivera. Reese revealed that Olivera had been in Charleston last weekend.

"She was so cool, but also loving Charleston, so that's really, really cool to hear," Reese said. "Because we visit New York all the time, ... so it's nice to have some people down here."



'You sometimes have to be the bad guy'

Southern Hospitality was created as a spinoff of Southern Charm, focused around the employees of that show's star Leva Bonaparte.

"This season, she definitely brings the hammer down on all of our behaviours," Reese teased. "So it'll be cool for you guys to see Leva more in that light too, because she really is a boss b-tch."

But Reese certainly falls into the "boss b-tch" category herself, being the VIP manager at Bonaparte's Republic nightclub. Even as things heat up in personal relationships, Reese still has to make sure she managing the team well.

"Being a manager, you sometimes have to be the bad guy that writes people up, sends them home, holds them accountable, but you're also trying to be their friend and really protect them, and protect their jobs and make sure that they succeed," Reese said. "So I feel like it's a lot of pressure sometimes, but I was up for the challenge."

"I feel like I'm a great leader in the sense of a motivator and pumping people up, and getting the more positive vibes. But the other end of the sword is, you kind of have to ream people out when they get in trouble. ... You have to be this bad cop sometimes. So that part always sucks."

Southern Hospitality has a bit of the same energy as early seasons of Vanderpump Rules, a dramatic reality show focused on a group of young co-workers. Now that Vanperdump has been on TV for several seasos, it's a nice change to get some fresh energy in the Bravo-verse.

For Reese, she's been excited about the opportunity for the cast to put themselves, and their work place, out to the world.

"I feel like we get to go to work and we get to meet so many people, and I feel like just being on a show, we can [meet more people]," Reese said. "So I feel like it's such a blessing."

"We're just normal people. We just go to work, we do our jobs, we pay our rent and we go home. So I feel like having the show has just benefited more opportunities for the business [and] for us. ... But we're just really normal people who go to work, clock in and clock out."

Where to watch 'Southern Hospitality'

Season 2 of Southern Hospitality premieres Dec. 7 at 10:00 p.m. ET. Watch episodes weekly on Hayu.

The first season of the show is available to watching on the streaming site as well.