Heading into the homestretch, can Kentucky basketball keep playing ‘bully ball’?

During the SEC Network telecast of LSU’s 64-63 upset win at South Carolina last Saturday, the broadcasting duo of Dave Neal and Jon Sunvold were talking about the upcoming Kentucky-Auburn game.

“I think it’s going to be 109-102,” said Sunvold before adding, “Auburn is the more physical team.”

As it turned out, neither prediction was true. The game was a lower-scoring affair with Kentucky winning 70-59. And the Cats became the first visitor to triumph at Auburn’s Neville Arena this season because the Wildcats were the more physical.

In fact, the Cats were so physical that Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, while complimentary of UK’s play, bordered on calling the Cats bullies.

“I thought they were more physical, I do,” Pearl said. “There were a couple of plays that I’m going to send in to the league that were real physical. That’s what happens. What happens is — and I’ve seen this a couple times — when kids get challenged about not playing hard and not playing physically, well then they go out there and play hard and play physically.”

There’s little doubt the Cats were more physical against Auburn than they had been the Saturday before in that 89-85 loss to Gonzaga, UK’s third consecutive loss at Rupp Arena.

For example, with under six minutes to play and Gonzaga up 71-70, the Zags’ Braden Huff wrestled an offensive rebound away from UK freshman Aaron Bradshaw, who was whistled for a foul. Huff made both free throws. That single play summed up the game.

One week later, five minutes into the game at Auburn, UK center Ugonna Onyenso wrestled a rebound away from a competing Tiger. And the possession ended with Ugo’s teammate Rob Dillingham drilling a three-pointer for an early 11-2 Kentucky lead.

“They learned to fight,” said UK coach John Calipari afterward.

It’s that kind of fight the Cats will need over these final six regular season games heading into postseason play, starting Wednesday night at LSU.

Coach Matt McMahon’s team may be 13-12 overall and 5-7 in the conference, but they continue to play hard, as evident by a pair of comebacks in their past two games.

Story continues

LSU trailed Florida 60-40 with 15:31 to play in Gainesville before roaring back. The Tigers outscored the Gators 38-18 to tie the game with 1:33 left. After Florida edged back in front 82-80, LSU’s Jordan Wright missed a jumper in the lane that would have sent the game to overtime.

Last Saturday, LSU trailed South Carolina 41-25 with 16:57 remaining before roaring back to win the game on Wright’s two free throws with five seconds remaining. It was LSU’s first lead in the game since the 9:38 mark of the first half.

Kentucky’s Ugonna Onyenso squared off against Auburn’s Johni Broome (4) last Saturday in a game in which the Wildcats displayed a level of physicality rarely seen this season.

The Tigers did so without Jalen Cook, who missed the game in Columbia because of a hamstring injury. A 6-foot junior who started his career at LSU before transferring to Tulane and back to LSU this season, Cook is averaging 15.6 points since becoming eligible Dec. 16.

LSU limited South Carolina to 6-of-20 shooting from three-point range and 41.9 percent shooting overall. The Tigers’ Tyrell Ward buried three of his four three-point attempts and Trae Hannibal grabbed 12 rebounds as LSU beat South Carolina on the boards 37-30.

Will Baker, LSU’s 7-foot senior transfer from Nevada, scored just two points, but is averaging 12.2 points and 5.0 rebounds on the season. He has scored 20-or-more points in two of his last five games.

A healthy Tre Mitchell would help the Cats’ cause. Kentucky was able to win at Auburn without the 6-9 senior, but in the long haul Mitchell brings a lot to the table. He’s experienced. He can pass, shoot and rebound in traffic. Statistically, LSU has not been good on the defensive glass. Mitchell could help exploit that.

Still, even without a full roster, the Cats don’t have to be bullies, but they do have to be aggressive. They proved that last Saturday. Staying aggressive is the way.

Where to watch, how to follow Kentucky’s men’s basketball game at LSU

John Calipari talks Auburn win, Tre Mitchell’s health and UK’s NBA All-Star Game presence

These Kentucky Wildcats say they play better basketball away from Rupp Arena. Why’s that?

Kentucky basketball showed it has what it takes on defense. Next step, make it repeatable.