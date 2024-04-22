Heartstopper marks big milestone with never-before-seen photos

Heartstopper has marked the two-year anniversary since it first graced our screens with an adorable throwback.

The show, adapted from Alice Oseman's graphic novel series, debuted its first season on April 22, 2022. To mark the milestone, Netflix has unearthed some never-before-seen pictures of the cast during production on the first chapter, including shots of protagonists Joe Locke and Kit Connor, who play Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson.

The sweet snaps also features Yasmin Finney, who portrays Elle Argent, with Locke as they wave the Pride and trans flags, as well as the cast holding their season one scripts and posing for a group shot.

"Here's a little throwback to season 1," Netflix captioned the carousel on Instagram, while the official Twitter/X account for Netflix UK and Ireland celebrated Heartstopper's second birthday with an emotional throwback clip of Charlie and Nick locking lips for the first time.

Fans of the acclaimed series will have to be patient for a little longer as the hotly anticipated third season wrapped filming last December and is expected to stream this autumn.

The series confirmed its October release window with most of the cast returning, though Olivia Colman, who portrayed Nick's mother Sarah in the first two seasons, is not reprising her role this time around due to scheduling conflicts.

"I couldn't do number three. I couldn't fit it in. I feel awful about that," Colman told Forbes about her character not being in the upcoming instalment.

However, the Oscar-winning star didn't close the door on a possible return in season 4, saying: "As long as it's booked in advance, maybe I'll be able to do it, yeah!"

Heartstopper seasons 1-2 are streaming on Netflix. Season 3 is in production.

