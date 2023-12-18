Heavy rain, strong winds bring power outages, travel disruptions to Northeast

A man carries an umbrella as he walks through heavy rain in Times Square in New York City on Monday. Heavy rain and gusty winds battered New York City overnight, leaving thousands of residents without power. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Heavy rain brought flooding and widespread power outages to the Northeast early Monday as a strong storm system moved up the coast.

Eleven states were under flood watches and wind gusts topped 60 mph. The storm also canceled hundreds of flights and led a cruise ship to dock in Boston, disrupting its planned trip to Florida and the Bahamas.

FlightAware reported 171 cancelations and 251 delays at Boston Logan International Airport before noon on Monday. LaGuardia had 160 cancelations and 100 delays. JFK International Airport had 77 cancelations. John F. Kennedy International Airport at 72 cancelations and 224 delays.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a travel advisory and urged commuters to take mass transit and avoid roads. Parts of New York and New Jersey saw 2 to 4 inches of rain before tapering off as the storm moved north toward Maine on Monday.

More than 400,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, according to PowerOutage.us.

Coastal flooding alerts were issued throughout the mid-Atlantic through the Northeast. Forecasters expected water levels to approach 10 feet in Rhode Island, the highest levels since Hurricane Bob hit the area in 1991.