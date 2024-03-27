Heavy rain: Further yellow warning issued for counties Down and Antrim

The scene at Murlough, near Newcastle in County Down, on Wednesday

Another yellow warning for rain has been issued for counties Antrim and Down on Thursday.

A first warning for those counties ended on Wednesday at lunchtime after heavy rain flooded fields and caused some disruption on the roads.

Up to 20mm of rain is expected quite widely on Thursday between 07:00 and 17:00 GMT, with perhaps as much as 30mm of rain for higher areas.

This rain will fall onto already very saturated ground.

This could increase the likelihood of flooding and disruption.

Most of the expected rain had fallen by 10:00 GMT on Wednesday, and there was some impact on road users.

More than 60mm of rain was recorded in part of County Antrim between 21:00 GMT on Tuesday and noon on Wednesday.

The weather station at Ballypatrick forest near Ballycastle saw 65.2mm of rain falling during that period.

About 27mm fell at Altnahinch Filters in County Antrim at the same time, while at least 22mm of rain was recorded at Killylane, also in Antrim.

Belfast's Stormont Castle saw upwards of 19mm of rain, just a little more than Helen's Bay in County Down at 17mm.

Police advised road users to take care on Wednesday morning "given the levels of surface water in various parts of Northern Ireland".

Soil and water caused problems on the Glenariffe Road in County Antrim

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) advised of a road slip in County Antrim on the Glenariffe Road close to the junction of Glasmullen Road, making the route impassable.

The department also said they had received reports of a fallen tree on the A28 Derrycourtney Road close to the Curlagh Road junction in County Tyrone.

The DfI also advised of heavy traffic in several areas of greater Belfast on Wednesday morning.