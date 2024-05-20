Helicopter carrying Iran’s president crashes in East Azerbaijan

Ehren Wynder & Darryl Coote
·3 min read
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi (L) during a meeting with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev during the inauguration ceremony of Qiz Qalasi, the third dam jointly built by Iran and Azerbaijan on the Aras River, on Sunday. Photo by Office of the President of Azerbaijan/UPI
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi (L) during a meeting with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev during the inauguration ceremony of Qiz Qalasi, the third dam jointly built by Iran and Azerbaijan on the Aras River, on Sunday. Photo by Office of the President of Azerbaijan/UPI

May 19 (UPI) -- A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi suffered a crash landing Sunday, according to state-run media.

Raisi's condition was uncertain, and at least 40 rescue teams were deployed and fighting heavy fog in the mountainous area to reach the site, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported.

The helicopter was flying over Iran's East Azerbaijan province as Raisi, 63, was returning from a visit to the Iranian border with Azerbaijan, where he inaugurated a dam on the Aras river with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev.

"We hope Almighty God will return the respected, esteemed president and his entourage to the arms of the nation," Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement.

"Everyone should pray for the health of these people who are serving the Iranian nation," he added. "The nation doesn't need to be worried or anxious as the administration of the country will not be disrupted at all."

Medical and rescue teams from Iranian town of Verzegan arrive at the accident site after one of the helicopters in Iranian President Raisi's convoy crashed following the inauguration of a dam on the border along with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan on Sunday. Photo by Islamic Republic News Agency IRNA/ UPI
Medical and rescue teams from Iranian town of Verzegan arrive at the accident site after one of the helicopters in Iranian President Raisi's convoy crashed following the inauguration of a dam on the border along with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan on Sunday. Photo by Islamic Republic News Agency IRNA/ UPI

Aliyev said he was "profoundly troubled" by news of the crash.

"Our prayers to Allah Almighty are with President Ebrahim Raisi and the accompanying delegation," he said on X.

The helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi takes off at the Iranian border with Azerbaijan after the inauguration of the dam of Qiz Qalasi, in Aras. A helicopter in the convoy of the Iranian president was involved in "an accident" in East Azerbaijan province on Sunday. Photo by Islamic Republic News Agency IRNA/UPI
The helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi takes off at the Iranian border with Azerbaijan after the inauguration of the dam of Qiz Qalasi, in Aras. A helicopter in the convoy of the Iranian president was involved in "an accident" in East Azerbaijan province on Sunday. Photo by Islamic Republic News Agency IRNA/UPI

"As a neighbor, friend and brotherly country, the Republic of Azerbaijan stands ready to offer any assistance needed."

The president's convoy consisted of three helicopters, two of which landed safely, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Medical and rescue teams from Iranian town of Verzegan arrive at the accident site after one of the helicopters in Iranian President Raisi's convoy crashed following the inauguration of a dam on the border along with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan on Sunday. Photo by Islamic Republic News Agency IRNA/ UPI
Medical and rescue teams from Iranian town of Verzegan arrive at the accident site after one of the helicopters in Iranian President Raisi's convoy crashed following the inauguration of a dam on the border along with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan on Sunday. Photo by Islamic Republic News Agency IRNA/ UPI

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Friday prayers leader Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem were also aboard the president's helicopter, the semi-official news agency said, adding that a number of people with the president have managed to make phone calls.

Raisi, known as the Butcher of Tehran for his involvement in the 1988 mass execution of thousands of political prisoners, was re-elected president of the Middle Eastern country in 2021, in an contest widely regarded as influenced by Khamenei.

In the event of Raisi's death, the presidency would pass to Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, with Khamenei's approval. A new president must be elected within 50 days.

Most of the Iranian military's helicopters date to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and international sanctions make it difficult for the government to acquire parts for them.

Raisi, himself, is under U.S. sanctions for his involvement in the 1988 massacre.

