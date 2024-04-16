After her visit to Florida, Meghan Markle launches a new product. Here’s a sneak peek

Hashtag: werk.

Meghan Markle is bouncing from one project to the next.

On Friday evening, the Duchess of Sussex cheered on hubby Prince Harry at a polo match for his Sentebale charity in Wellington, Florida.

Netflix cameras were rolling on the sidelines at the Grand Champions Polo Club for an upcoming documentary she and Harry are producing about the sport.

On Monday, the mother of two was back to the grind, kicking off the launch of the first product from her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Markle’s close friend, model Delfina Blacquier, shared a sneak peek on her Instagram Stories.

“Strawberry jam makes me happy,” wrote Blacquier, who is married to Harry’s pal, polo king Nacho Figueras. The couple owns a condo in Wellington.

Blacquier’s picture showed a jar covered with a fabric lid; a label bears the logo, the brand’s name written in gold calligraphy. Beneath the logo reads “10 of 50,” indicating the stuff is made in small batches.

Meghan Markle has launched the first product from her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, a jam./Delfina Blacquier/Instagram Delfina Blacquier/Instagram screenshot

Markle, 42, announced her new venture, based in Montecito, California, last month.

The Insta account already has close to 600,000 followers, even though nothing is actually for sale — yet.

A trademark application filed in February shows that the ARO product line may also include such home items as dinnerware, tablecloths and napkin rings.

You can sign up to be on a waiting list on the website, which remained blank on Tuesday.