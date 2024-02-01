Herald-Leader named top newspaper in Kentucky; journalists win 36 individual awards
For the second straight year, the Herald-Leader is Kentucky’s best metro-sized newspaper in the commonwealth.
The Herald-Leader and its digital site, kentucky.com, took home 36 awards at the 2024 Kentucky Press Association Convention on Jan. 26, including first place in general excellence and sweeps of six categories across news, sports, photography and multimedia journalism.
The Herald-Leader, based in Lexington, won top honors over The Courier Journal in Louisville (second place) and the Bowling Green Daily News (third).
Judges acknowledged the quality of stories and multimedia storytelling that spanned across Lexington and the eastern and central regions of Kentucky, including:
An investigation by watchdog reporter John Cheves on despicable conditions in Louisville nursing homes.
Reporting by Valarie Honeycutt Spears and Beth Musgrave about the lack of laws protecting students and preventing teacher sex abuse.
Feature stories and breaking news coverage during every sports season from reporters Ben Roberts, Cameron Drummond and Caroline Makauskas, as well as columnists Mark Story and John Clay.
“I’m incredibly proud of our talented team and especially want to salute Peter Baniak, our former top editor, and Lauren Gorla, our managing editor, who guided news coverage during much of 2023,” said Richard A. Green, the Herald-Leader’s new executive editor who arrived in late September.
“Readers across Kentucky expect a lot from us, and I can assure them our newsroom is filled with talented, passionate journalists who are not in this business for awards and recognition. But when peers within our industry salute our work, we celebrate the moment and use it as an incentive to work even smarter and harder for our subscribers. My goal as editor is simple: We must produce essential, fair and fearless content that readers across Kentucky, but especially here in the Lexington area, cannot ignore.”
Here’s a closer look at the Herald-Leader’s award-winning work, linked under the winning headlines.
BEST EDITORIAL WRITER
Linda Blackford, third place: There is a way forward to ease Lexington’s housing crunch and preserve rural land | Opinion
BEST GENERAL NEWS STORY
Beth Musgrave and Cameron Drummond, first place: ‘We take care of each other.’ How 2 Lexington neighborhoods show city’s changing population
Tessa Duvall, third place: ‘Guided by our faith’: Why 3 Louisville Jewish mothers are taking KY’s abortion ban to court
BEST FEATURE STORY
Alex Acquisto, first place: Kentucky’s trans youth dread what state health care ban will mean for them. ‘I’m a human’
Linda Blackford, second place: ‘People still get nervous when it rains.’ EKY town still struggles a year after flood. | Opinion
Caroline Makauskas, third place: ’Have you lost your flipping mind?’ A busted leg, an impossible choice then a state title.
BEST COLUMNIST
Linda Blackford, third place: After Louisville shooting, it’s time to get out our bullhorns. We’re sick of gun deaths. | Opinion
BEST SPORTS COLUMNIST
Mark Story, first place: For Calipari and Kentucky, can this marriage be saved?
John Clay, second place: ‘It feels unreal.’ Flightline a dream come true for Jane Lyon and Summer Wind Farm.
Cameron Drummond, third place: My boss gave me $100 to bet on the Kentucky Derby. Here’s how it went.
BEST SPORTS STORY
Mark Story, first place: What impact will Texas and Oklahoma moving to the SEC have on UK? It’s complicated
Ben Roberts, second place: Before the Blue-White Game, the Cats took a detour. ‘They’ve got the biggest hearts.’
Ben Roberts, third place: That might’ve been Oscar Tshiebwe’s last game at UK. ‘My dream was to do something great.’
BEST SPORTS FEATURE
Ben Roberts, first place: ‘Coach’ Tyler Ulis is settling back in at Kentucky. ‘I think he’s where he should be.’
John Clay, second place: On the 50th anniversary of his Triple Crown, why Secretariat still resonates today
Ben Roberts, third place: Reggie Warford is a Kentucky basketball legend. Two UK greats reflect on his legacy.
BEST ENTERPRISE/ANALYTICAL STORY
John Cheves, first place: ‘Thrown to the wolves.’ Investors rule Lexington’s housing market. Locals get what’s left.
Rick Childress, second place: Eastern Kentucky’s food crisis is on a ‘pendulum swing.’ What’s behind the deepening issue?
BEST INVESTIGATIVE STORY OR SERIES
John Cheves, second place: Louisville nursing homes closing because of rats ‘as big as cats’ and other problems
BEST ONGOING/EXTENDED COVERAGE STORY
Valarie Honeycutt Spears + Beth Musgrave, first place: KY teacher disciplined for misconduct was hired in another district — then did it again
BEST BUSINESS/AGRIBUSINESS STORY
Bill Estep, first place: ‘Thriving business climate.’ Retail growing in several Eastern Kentucky downtowns
BEST USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA OR MULTI-MEDIA
Staff, first place: Instagram coverage of Kentucky Derby
Staff, second place: TikTok coverage of 2023 General Assembly
Staff, third place: How to follow our coverage of Fancy Farm
BEST VIDEO
Ryan Hermens + Brian Simms, first, second and third place.
First: Then and now: Drone photos show how Lexington has grown, changed in 40 years
Second: Then and now photos: See Eastern Kentucky one year after flooding
Third: Then and now drone photos: See downtown Mayfield one year after tornado
BEST GENERAL NEWS PHOTO
Ryan Hermens, first place: Fund approved for flood recovery in E. Kentucky could be source of housing money
Silas Walker, third place: Central Kentucky deputy shot, killed during traffic stop. Suspect in custody.
BEST FEATURE PHOTO
Ryan Hermens, third place
BEST PICTURE ESSAY
Ryan Hermens, first place: Then and now photos: See Eastern Kentucky one year after deadly flooding
BEST SPORTS PICTURE
Silas Walker, second place
BEST SPORTS PHOTO ESSAY
Silas Walker, first place: ‘Someone was going to hit a big shot.’ Sophomore slings Frederick Douglass to region title.
BEST EDITORIAL PAGE
Herald-Leader, second place.
BEST PAGE ONE
Michael Yparrea, first place
Staff, third place.