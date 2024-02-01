Herald-Leader named top newspaper in Kentucky; journalists win 36 individual awards

For the second straight year, the Herald-Leader is Kentucky’s best metro-sized newspaper in the commonwealth.

The Herald-Leader and its digital site, kentucky.com, took home 36 awards at the 2024 Kentucky Press Association Convention on Jan. 26, including first place in general excellence and sweeps of six categories across news, sports, photography and multimedia journalism.

The Herald-Leader, based in Lexington, won top honors over The Courier Journal in Louisville (second place) and the Bowling Green Daily News (third).

Judges acknowledged the quality of stories and multimedia storytelling that spanned across Lexington and the eastern and central regions of Kentucky, including:

An investigation by watchdog reporter John Cheves on despicable conditions in Louisville nursing homes.

Reporting by Valarie Honeycutt Spears and Beth Musgrave about the lack of laws protecting students and preventing teacher sex abuse.

Feature stories and breaking news coverage during every sports season from reporters Ben Roberts, Cameron Drummond and Caroline Makauskas, as well as columnists Mark Story and John Clay.

“I’m incredibly proud of our talented team and especially want to salute Peter Baniak, our former top editor, and Lauren Gorla, our managing editor, who guided news coverage during much of 2023,” said Richard A. Green, the Herald-Leader’s new executive editor who arrived in late September.

“Readers across Kentucky expect a lot from us, and I can assure them our newsroom is filled with talented, passionate journalists who are not in this business for awards and recognition. But when peers within our industry salute our work, we celebrate the moment and use it as an incentive to work even smarter and harder for our subscribers. My goal as editor is simple: We must produce essential, fair and fearless content that readers across Kentucky, but especially here in the Lexington area, cannot ignore.”

Here’s a closer look at the Herald-Leader’s award-winning work, linked under the winning headlines.

BEST EDITORIAL WRITER

BEST GENERAL NEWS STORY

BEST FEATURE STORY

BEST COLUMNIST

BEST SPORTS COLUMNIST

BEST SPORTS STORY

BEST SPORTS FEATURE

BEST ENTERPRISE/ANALYTICAL STORY

BEST INVESTIGATIVE STORY OR SERIES

BEST ONGOING/EXTENDED COVERAGE STORY

Valarie Honeycutt Spears + Beth Musgrave, first place: KY teacher disciplined for misconduct was hired in another district — then did it again

BEST BUSINESS/AGRIBUSINESS STORY

BEST USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA OR MULTI-MEDIA

BEST VIDEO

BEST GENERAL NEWS PHOTO

BEST FEATURE PHOTO

Ryan Hermens, third place

A photo of a super blue moon by Ryan C. Hermens was awarded third place best feature picture in the 2024 Kentucky Press Association contest.

BEST PICTURE ESSAY

Ryan Hermens, first place: Then and now photos: See Eastern Kentucky one year after deadly flooding

BEST SPORTS PICTURE

Silas Walker, second place

Pretty Mischievous, with Tyler Gaffalione up, (14) wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Friday, May 5, 2023.

BEST SPORTS PHOTO ESSAY

BEST EDITORIAL PAGE

Herald-Leader, second place.

BEST PAGE ONE

Michael Yparrea, first place

Staff, third place.