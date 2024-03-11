Here's who won at the 2024 Music P.E.I. Awards

The East Pointers took home the Music P.E.I. Award for Album of the Year during Sunday night's ceremony, while Noah Malcolm, Sirène et Matelot and The Umbrella Collective each won multiple awards. (Paula Kreba/CARAS/iPhoto - image credit)

Noah Malcolm, Sirène et Matelot and The Umbrella Collective took home multiple Music P.E.I. Awards on Sunday, while The East Pointers won Album of the Year.

The awards were handed out during a ceremony at the Confederation of the Arts that also featured performances by some of the winners and top nominees.

Malcolm, who led the 2024 pack with five nominations, won Pop Recording of the Year for Feel the Same and also the Digital Presence Award.

The Umbrella Collective, a six-piece band, received the hardware for R&B/Soul Recording of the Year for Welcome to Studio UC!, as well as the year's best Rap/Hip Hop Recording.

Patricia Richard and Lennie Gallant also perform together in Searching for Abegweit, which will be on at the Harbourfront Theatre for eight shows this summer.

Patricia Richard and Lennie Gallant, who perform together as Sirène et Matelot, won two Music P.E.I. Awards. (Davy Gallant)

The Contemporary/Traditional Roots Recording of the Year went to Sirène et Matelot, the duo of Patricia Richard and Lennie Gallant, for Un Monde de Dissonances. The pair also received the Prix de L'Acadie.

The East Pointers' Safe in Sound was named Album of the Year in a repeat performance of the band's 2023 win for House of Dreams.

Other winners included Tara MacLean's Sparrow, which earned Single of the Year, and Dylan Menzie, who won Songwriter of the Year. Liam Corcoran's Hints and Traces was named best Rock Recording, while Lawrence Maxwell was honoured as the Entertainer of the Year.

P.E.I. musician Tara MacLean

Tara MacLean won Single of the Year for her tune Sparrow. (taramacleanmusic.com)

MacLean, Sirène et Matelot and Malcolm all performed at the awards show along with Jenn Grant, Paper Lions and three-piece Celtic group Inn Echo, which also won an award for Album Art of the Year.

Here's a complete list of 2024 Music P.E.I. Award winners:

SWENN Album of the Year - The East Pointers - Safe in Sound.

The Buzz Album Art of the Year - Inn Echo - Hemispheres, graphic designer Jud Haynes.

Hijinks Design Agency Digital Presence Award - Noah Malcolm.

Rising Tide Community Fund Lloyd Doyle New Artist of the Year - Absolute Losers - At the Mall.

Stay Golden Custom Recording Sector Award - Colin Buchanan.

Terra Nova Fund Achievement in Classical/Jazz Music - Sirens Choral Association Inc.

SOCAN Songwriter of the Year - Dylan Menzie.

ECMA Single of the Year - Tara MacLean - Sparrow.

ExamOne Atlantic Music Video of the Year - Nadia - Intertwine - Directed by Griffin O'Toole.

Olde Dublin Pub Contemporary/Traditional Roots Recording of the Year - Sirène et Matelot - Un Monde de Dissonances.

Discover Charlottetown Rock Recording of the Year - Liam Corcoran - Hints and Traces.

GFL Environmental R&B/Soul Recording of the Year - The Umbrella Collective - Welcome to Studio UC!

Arsenault Best Cameron Ellis Pop Recording of the Year - Noah Malcolm - Feel the Same.

Downtown Charlottetown Rap/HipHop Recording of the Year - The Umbrella Collective - Welcome to Studio. UC!

SaltWire Entertainer of the Year - Lawrence Maxwell.

Maritime Electric Live Sector Award - Canada Games IllumiNATION Festival.

Collège De L'Île Prix de L'Acadie - Sirène et Matelot.

Diversecity Festival Achievement in World Music - Tiffany Liu.

Music P.E.I. board awards: