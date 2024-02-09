High school basketball gameday: Your guide to Friday’s games in the Charlotte area
It’s the next-to-last week of the regular season for North Carolina’s public high school teams, and there are more than championship races at stake in these closing games.
A number of area teams are on the bubble for postseason playoff berths and need to finish strong.
Each of the state’s four size classifications in each region has a 32-team tournament field, and the RPI ratings system goes a long way in filling the bracket. The RPI awards points not only for winning a game, but also for how successful a team’s beaten opponents fare.
In the Charlotte area, 4A boys’ teams such as Marvin Ridge (ranked 28th this week), East Mecklenburg (30), West Cabarrus (32) and Rocky River (34) are near the cutoff line.
The same is true for Providence (29), Garinger (32), Cuthbertson (33), South Iredell (35) and Olympic (36) in 4A girls.
Here is a look at Friday’s top games:
(Boys) Ardrey Kell (15-6, 4-3 SoMeck 4A) at South Mecklenburg (19-3, 6-2), around 7:30 p.m. — A South Mecklenburg loss would hand the conference title to Myers Park (7-0). The Sabres beat Ardrey Kell 63-61 on Jan. 24, with Peter Moye scoring 22 points. Delani Hammond scores 23 for Ardrey Kell, but the Knights lost the turnover battle that night 16-6.
(Girls) Butler (14-6, 8-2 Southwestern 4A) at Charlotte Catholic (19-3, 10-0), around 6 p.m. — The host Cougars can clinch the regular-season championship with a victory, and they already own a 58-36 victory this season over butler. In that game, on Jan. 10, Charlotte Catholic out-rebounded the Bulldogs 42-24. Blanca Thomas had 16 rebounds and four blocks in that game.
(Boys) Butler (14-7, 9-1 Southwestern 4A) at Charlotte Catholic (15-7, 7-3), around 7:30 p.m. — A Butler victory sets up a first-place showdown with rival Independence next Friday on the final night of the regular season. But first, Butler needs to handle the Cougars, and that won’t be easy. A Jan. 10 game between these teams resulted in a 68-60 double-overtime win for Butler. Tyler Showalter (27 points, 10 rebounds) had a huge game for the Bulldogs. Eddie Davis (16 points) and Chris Eagan (12 points, 14 rebounds) led Charlotte Catholic.
(Boys) CISAA race — Cannon School, Covenant Day and Providence Day are tied at 7-2, with one game left. Each team plays a second-division opponent Friday, so there is a good chance the conference will end up in a three-way tie. Cannon plays at Charlotte Latin (3-6), which is beat 88-67 on Jan. 23. Covenant Day is at Charlotte Christian (0-9), which it beat 73-41 on Jan. 23. And Providence Day is at Charlotte Country Day (3-6), which itr beat 52-32 on Jan. 31. Each of the games starts at 7 p.m.
(Boys) Indian Land (19-6, 7-2 S.C. Region 3 4A) at Lancaster (18-7, 7-2), around 7:45 p.m. — These Lancaster rivals will meet, with region championship hopes still alive. The winner can tie for the title if Catawba Ridge (8-1) is upset against Northwestern. Lancaster beat Indian Land 65-57 on Jan. 23, with Jordan Watford scoring 24 points. The visiting Warriors are playing well and coming off a victory Tuesday over Catawba Ridge.
(Boys) North Mecklenburg (18-3, 11-0 Queen City 3A-4A) at Chambers (15-6, 10-1), around 7:30 p.m. — There’ll be a full-house crowd for this game, and the visiting Vikings can wrap up at least a share of the regular-season title with a win. The Vikings beat Chambers 98-70 on Jan. 10, but Chambers jumped to a 10-1 lead in that one. Eventually, Isaiah Evans took over, with 36 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Patton led Chambers with 20.
(Boys) Pine Lake Prep (15-6, 10-1 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Corvian Community (17-3, 10-2), around 7:30 p.m. — The visiting Pride can clinch at least a title tie with a victory. They beat Corvian Community 63-53 on Jan. 16 but led only 44-43 after three quarters. Corvian will need to slow down the Pride’s Robert Magner, who scored 29 points in that game last month. Freshman R.J. Moore Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds against Pine Lake Prep.
(Girls) Rock Hill (22-3, 9-0 S.C. Region 3 5A) at Clover (16-8, 5-4), around 6:15 p.m. — The visiting Bearcats, a state championship contender, hope to close region play unbeaten. They beat Clover 58-39 on Jan. 23, holding the Blue Eagles to 28 percent shooting from the floor.
This weekend’s games
Friday
Queen City 3A-4A
Mallard Creek at Hough
North Mecklenburg at Chambers
West Charlotte at Harding
West Mecklenburg at Hopewell
SoMeck 4A
Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg
Myers Park at Olympic
Southwestern 4A
Butler at Charlotte Catholic
East Mecklenburg at Independence
Rocky River at Providence
CISAA
Cannon School at Charlotte Latin
Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian
Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day
Greater Metro 4 4A
Lake Norman at Cox Mill
Mooresville at West Cabarrus
South Iredell at A.L. Brown
Southern Carolina 4A
Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge
Weddington at Cuthbertson
Big South 3A
Ashbrook at North Gaston
Kings Mountain at Forestview
South Point at Cr4est
Stuart Cramer at Hunter Huss
South Piedmont 3A
Central Cabarrus at Concord
Northwest Cabarrus at Jesse Carson
South Rowan at Lake Norman Charter
West Rowan at Jay M. Robinson
Western Foothills 3A
East Lincoln at St. Stephens
Fred T. Foard at North Lincoln
North Iredell at Statesville
West Iredell at Hickory
Rocky River 2A-3A
Central Academy at Forest Hills
Parkwood at Monroe
West Stanly at Anson County
Metrolina Conference Tournament
Girls’ championship, 6
Boys’ championship, 7:30
Catawba Valley 2A
Bandys at Maiden
Bunker Hill at East Burke
Lincolnton at West Caldwell
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Bradford Prep at Mountain Island Charter
Langtree Charter at Community School of Davidson
Lincoln Charter at Christ the King
Pine Lake Prep at Corvian Community
Southern Piedmont 1A-2A
Burns at Bessemer City
Cherryville at Highland Tech
Shelby at East Gaston
Yadkin Valley 1A-2A
Albemarle at Gray Stone Day
North Stanly at Mount Pleasant
Union Academy at South Stanly
Nonconference
Liberty Prep at Hickory Grove Christian (boys)
Metrolina Christian at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
South Charlotte Thunder at Christ School (boys)
South Charlotte Thunder at Legion Collegiate (SC) (girls)
Sugar Creek Charter at Garinger
Valor Prep at North Point Academy
S.C. Region 3 5A
Fort Mill at Nation Ford
Rock Hill at Clover
Spring Valley at Blythewood
S.C. Region 3 4A
Catawba Ridge at Northwestern
Indian Land at Lancaster
South Pointe at York
S.C. Region 5 2A
Central Pageland at York Prep
Cheraw at Andrew Jackson
North Central at Buford
S.C. Region 4 1A
C.A. Johnson at Great Falls
Governor’s School at McBee
S.C. nonconference
Comenius School at Legion Collegiate (boys)
South Charlotte Thunder at Legion Collegiate (girls)
Saturday
Nonconference
Carmel Christian at Greensboro Day (boys), 3 p.m.
Charlotte Elite Academy at Oak Hill (VA) Red (boys), 2 p.m.
Elevation Prep at New Life Christian (boys), 3 p.m.
Mount Zion Prep at 1 of 1 Academy (girls), 2:30 p.m.
Sunday
No games scheduled