High school basketball gameday: Your guide to Friday’s games in the Charlotte area

It’s the next-to-last week of the regular season for North Carolina’s public high school teams, and there are more than championship races at stake in these closing games.

A number of area teams are on the bubble for postseason playoff berths and need to finish strong.

Each of the state’s four size classifications in each region has a 32-team tournament field, and the RPI ratings system goes a long way in filling the bracket. The RPI awards points not only for winning a game, but also for how successful a team’s beaten opponents fare.

In the Charlotte area, 4A boys’ teams such as Marvin Ridge (ranked 28th this week), East Mecklenburg (30), West Cabarrus (32) and Rocky River (34) are near the cutoff line.

The same is true for Providence (29), Garinger (32), Cuthbertson (33), South Iredell (35) and Olympic (36) in 4A girls.

Here is a look at Friday’s top games:

(Boys) Ardrey Kell (15-6, 4-3 SoMeck 4A) at South Mecklenburg (19-3, 6-2), around 7:30 p.m. — A South Mecklenburg loss would hand the conference title to Myers Park (7-0). The Sabres beat Ardrey Kell 63-61 on Jan. 24, with Peter Moye scoring 22 points. Delani Hammond scores 23 for Ardrey Kell, but the Knights lost the turnover battle that night 16-6.

(Girls) Butler (14-6, 8-2 Southwestern 4A) at Charlotte Catholic (19-3, 10-0), around 6 p.m. — The host Cougars can clinch the regular-season championship with a victory, and they already own a 58-36 victory this season over butler. In that game, on Jan. 10, Charlotte Catholic out-rebounded the Bulldogs 42-24. Blanca Thomas had 16 rebounds and four blocks in that game.

(Boys) Butler (14-7, 9-1 Southwestern 4A) at Charlotte Catholic (15-7, 7-3), around 7:30 p.m. — A Butler victory sets up a first-place showdown with rival Independence next Friday on the final night of the regular season. But first, Butler needs to handle the Cougars, and that won’t be easy. A Jan. 10 game between these teams resulted in a 68-60 double-overtime win for Butler. Tyler Showalter (27 points, 10 rebounds) had a huge game for the Bulldogs. Eddie Davis (16 points) and Chris Eagan (12 points, 14 rebounds) led Charlotte Catholic.

Story continues

(Boys) CISAA race — Cannon School, Covenant Day and Providence Day are tied at 7-2, with one game left. Each team plays a second-division opponent Friday, so there is a good chance the conference will end up in a three-way tie. Cannon plays at Charlotte Latin (3-6), which is beat 88-67 on Jan. 23. Covenant Day is at Charlotte Christian (0-9), which it beat 73-41 on Jan. 23. And Providence Day is at Charlotte Country Day (3-6), which itr beat 52-32 on Jan. 31. Each of the games starts at 7 p.m.

(Boys) Indian Land (19-6, 7-2 S.C. Region 3 4A) at Lancaster (18-7, 7-2), around 7:45 p.m. — These Lancaster rivals will meet, with region championship hopes still alive. The winner can tie for the title if Catawba Ridge (8-1) is upset against Northwestern. Lancaster beat Indian Land 65-57 on Jan. 23, with Jordan Watford scoring 24 points. The visiting Warriors are playing well and coming off a victory Tuesday over Catawba Ridge.

(Boys) North Mecklenburg (18-3, 11-0 Queen City 3A-4A) at Chambers (15-6, 10-1), around 7:30 p.m. — There’ll be a full-house crowd for this game, and the visiting Vikings can wrap up at least a share of the regular-season title with a win. The Vikings beat Chambers 98-70 on Jan. 10, but Chambers jumped to a 10-1 lead in that one. Eventually, Isaiah Evans took over, with 36 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Patton led Chambers with 20.

(Boys) Pine Lake Prep (15-6, 10-1 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Corvian Community (17-3, 10-2), around 7:30 p.m. — The visiting Pride can clinch at least a title tie with a victory. They beat Corvian Community 63-53 on Jan. 16 but led only 44-43 after three quarters. Corvian will need to slow down the Pride’s Robert Magner, who scored 29 points in that game last month. Freshman R.J. Moore Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds against Pine Lake Prep.

(Girls) Rock Hill (22-3, 9-0 S.C. Region 3 5A) at Clover (16-8, 5-4), around 6:15 p.m. — The visiting Bearcats, a state championship contender, hope to close region play unbeaten. They beat Clover 58-39 on Jan. 23, holding the Blue Eagles to 28 percent shooting from the floor.

The picks

Live scoreboard

This weekend’s games

Friday

Queen City 3A-4A

Mallard Creek at Hough

North Mecklenburg at Chambers

West Charlotte at Harding

West Mecklenburg at Hopewell

SoMeck 4A

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg

Myers Park at Olympic

Southwestern 4A

Butler at Charlotte Catholic

East Mecklenburg at Independence

Rocky River at Providence

CISAA

Cannon School at Charlotte Latin

Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian

Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day

Greater Metro 4 4A

Lake Norman at Cox Mill

Mooresville at West Cabarrus

South Iredell at A.L. Brown

Southern Carolina 4A

Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge

Weddington at Cuthbertson

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at North Gaston

Kings Mountain at Forestview

South Point at Cr4est

Stuart Cramer at Hunter Huss

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus at Concord

Northwest Cabarrus at Jesse Carson

South Rowan at Lake Norman Charter

West Rowan at Jay M. Robinson

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln at St. Stephens

Fred T. Foard at North Lincoln

North Iredell at Statesville

West Iredell at Hickory

Rocky River 2A-3A

Central Academy at Forest Hills

Parkwood at Monroe

West Stanly at Anson County

Metrolina Conference Tournament

Girls’ championship, 6

Boys’ championship, 7:30

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at Maiden

Bunker Hill at East Burke

Lincolnton at West Caldwell

West Lincoln at Newton-Conover

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Bradford Prep at Mountain Island Charter

Langtree Charter at Community School of Davidson

Lincoln Charter at Christ the King

Pine Lake Prep at Corvian Community

Southern Piedmont 1A-2A

Burns at Bessemer City

Cherryville at Highland Tech

Shelby at East Gaston

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Albemarle at Gray Stone Day

North Stanly at Mount Pleasant

Union Academy at South Stanly

Nonconference

Liberty Prep at Hickory Grove Christian (boys)

Metrolina Christian at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

South Charlotte Thunder at Christ School (boys)

South Charlotte Thunder at Legion Collegiate (SC) (girls)

Sugar Creek Charter at Garinger

Valor Prep at North Point Academy

S.C. Region 3 5A

Fort Mill at Nation Ford

Rock Hill at Clover

Spring Valley at Blythewood

S.C. Region 3 4A

Catawba Ridge at Northwestern

Indian Land at Lancaster

South Pointe at York

S.C. Region 5 2A

Central Pageland at York Prep

Cheraw at Andrew Jackson

North Central at Buford

S.C. Region 4 1A

C.A. Johnson at Great Falls

Governor’s School at McBee

S.C. nonconference

Comenius School at Legion Collegiate (boys)

South Charlotte Thunder at Legion Collegiate (girls)

Saturday

Nonconference

Carmel Christian at Greensboro Day (boys), 3 p.m.

Charlotte Elite Academy at Oak Hill (VA) Red (boys), 2 p.m.

Elevation Prep at New Life Christian (boys), 3 p.m.

Mount Zion Prep at 1 of 1 Academy (girls), 2:30 p.m.

Sunday

No games scheduled