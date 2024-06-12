Hijack Season 2 Casts Toby Jones, FBI: International’s Christiane Paul and Dark’s Lisa Vicari

Another Hijack scenario is taking shape, with the first new castings for Season 2 of the Apple TV+ thriller.

MCU vet Toby Jones, FBI: International vet Christiane Paul and Dark alum Lisa Vicari all have joined the cast for Season 2, TVLine has learned — though no character information has yet been divulged.

Lisa Vicari

Hijack Season 1 starred Idris Elba (who also exec-produced) as Sam Nelson, a corporate negotiator whose skills of persuasion were put to the test when an airplane he was traveling on was overtaken by armed hijackers. Season 1 unfolded in real-time across seven one-hour episodes.

There’s no word yet on what predicament Sam will find himself in for Season 2, though Elba previously told TVLine that the possibilities for additional seasons were “limited,” since Sam “isn’t a cop, he isn’t ex-military or a spy or anything like that.

“This is just an ordinary guy heading home, and he gets into this incredible situation. And the likelihood of lightning striking at the same spot is rare,” Elba said. That said, “there are ways that we can bring Sam back; I just don’t know what they are yet.”

TVLine previously shared our own thoughts on a credible Season 2 storyline/crisis.

Hijack debuted on Apple TV+ in June 2023, with the season finale landing on Aug. 2. (Check out our full finale recap here.) It was Apple TV+’s second series (after Ted Lasso) to make Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming chart, with 357 million minutes viewed for the week of July 31.

