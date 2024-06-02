Hilary Duff Celebrates Husband Matthew Koma's Birthday One Month After Welcoming 4th Baby

"You make our days better and NEVER DULL," Duff wrote to the musician as he turned 37 on June 2

Hilary Duff/Instagram Hilary Duff celebrates husband Matthew Koma's birthday

Hilary Duff is celebrating her husband Matthew Koma's birthday with a heartfelt tribute!

On Sunday, June 2, the Lizzie McGuire alum, 36, shared a video on Instagram honoring her husband of nearly five years as he turned 37. In the post, Duff created a musical montage of dozens of photos and videos of the musician and their three kids together — including their nearly 1-month-old baby girl, Townes.

"Happy Birthday @matthewkoma. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world ♥️," Duff wrote in the caption of the video, which is set to the song "That Thing You Do!" from the 1996 movie of the same name. "You make our days better and NEVER DULL - love you morshhhh."

In the clip, Koma can be seen reading to his and Duff's two older daughters, Mae James, 2½, and Banks Violet, 5. The family can also be seen playing together, visiting Disneyland, running around in their backyard, swimming, dancing around their house, and taking selfies with Duff's 11-year-old son, Luca Cruz, whom shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The couple welcomed daughter Townes on May 3, and Duff announced her arrival in an Instagram post that featured photos from her home water birth.

"Townes Meadow Bair 🧸 , now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those cheeks!" Duff wrote in the post's caption. "I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic."

"We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty. 5/3/24," the brand-new mom of four added.

Duff announced that she was expecting her fourth baby back in December 2023, via her family's Christmas card. The sweet card included a photo of Duff placing her hands on her bump, along with the message: "So much for silent nights. Love, the Duff-Bair-Comrie Crew."

"Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!" the message continued on the back of the card.



Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

After dating on and off for several years, Koma and Duff welcomed their first child together, Banks, in October 2018. Just months later, the pair got engaged.

In an interview with Vogue at the time, the actress revealed that Koma popped the question near their New York City apartment in a park.

"I'd had a very long day. I think my call time that morning was 4 a.m., and by the time I got home, our daughter was already asleep," she told the magazine at the time, revealing that her now-husband handed her a notebook filled with drawings of the two of them.

"It's our whole entire story mapped out for us to refer back to as we get older and for our kids to know, which is amazing," Duff explained to the outlet. "I get to the very last page, and there's a little piece that I have to lift up and my ring was inside. It was so sweet."



The pair then tied the knot a few days before Christmas 2019 in the front yard of the their Los Angeles home. A year later, Duff penned a heartfelt message celebrating their relationship in honor of their first wedding aniversary.

"Snacking through life, dreaming about dinner at 7 a.m. and wrangling kids," she wrote on Instagram. "Oh, and dodging covid the first year of marriage😕. Always with you babe. For you. Over and over I choose you and this ♥️."



