Hillary Clinton's Reaction To Trump Verdict Says It All – Without Even Saying His Name

Hillary Clinton’s brief reaction to news of Donald Trump’s conviction on all 34 charges in his criminal hush money trial got a big reaction from her audience on Thursday.

And she didn’t even mention his name.

“Thank you so much,” Clinton said as she took the stage at the Vital Voices Global Festival in Washington, then added with a smile: “Anything going on today?”

Clinton paused for more than 10 seconds as the audience cheered and applauded, but did not otherwise refer to Trump as she continued with the event:

Trump in 2016 threatened to throw Clinton in jail if elected president, and his rallies often included chants of “lock her up!”

Now, Trump himself could be facing a range of possible penalties ― including prison ― when he is sentenced next month.