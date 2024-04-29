Historic boatyard reopens after devastating fire

The boatyard has reopened almost a year after it was destroyed [BBC]

A historic boatyard has reopened to the public after it was badly damaged in a fire.

Serial arsonist Robert Boyd-Stevenson, 46, was jailed for life after starting the blaze at Underfall Yard in Bristol on 6 May 2023.

It caused millions of pounds worth of damage, destroying three buildings and six boats.

"It's been utterly devastating for our community," said Sarah Murray, director of the Underfall Yard Trust.

Boyd-Stephenson, who admitted arson, had been working at the boatyard for three days as a maintenance coordinator when he lit the fire.

He then watched it from the nearby Millennium Promenade and sent a photo of the blaze to the managing director of Underfall Yard and searched the internet for articles about the arson.

"I woke up the morning of the fire to a text message from a friend saying 'I'm so sorry to hear about Underfall Yard' and honestly, my immediate reaction was I felt sick," said Ms Murray.

As well as the destroyed buildings, two others were significantly damaged, as were two boats, and local homes had to be evacuated.

"We're really looking forward to getting the buildings back, planning for the future and moving on from what was a devastating experience for all," added Ms Murray.

She said: "Businesses lost their livelihoods overnight, people's life's work gone up in flames."

It was "a lovely feeling" to reopen the gates, she added.

The visitor centre is now open again and Ms Murray said: "Every penny spent in the café helps to support the boatyard get back to its' former glory.

"Come down, buy a coffee, save the yard."

