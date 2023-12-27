This Morning viewers in shock at seeing Holly Willoughby back on the sofa

Holly Willoughby and Craig Doyle interviewed Idina Menzel on 4 July this year. (ITV/Shutterstock)

What did you miss?

This Morning viewers were surprised to see Holly Willoughby sitting on the famous TV sofa on Wednesday alongside Craig Doyle as ITV aired a compilation of clips from the past year. And they were delighted to have her back!

Willoughby quit This Morning after 14 years when she become the centre of an alleged kidnap plot and everyone wants to know: what will Holly Willoughby do next? Her exit come five months after her long-time co-star Phillip Schofield stepped down following the scandal about his affair with a male colleague.

Rylan and Emma Willis were hosting This Morning's show on Wednesday which aired some of the best bits from this year, including Willoughby's interview with the Hollywood legend Idina Menzel about her role in Disney's Frozen.

What, how and why?

Everyone is waiting to find out what Holly Willoughby will do next. (Getty)

Since leaving This Morning, Willoughby has been keeping a low-profile in the limelight and been spending time with her family and friends. So it's no surprise viewers were shocked to see Willoughby on the small screen following her dramatic exit.

"Big shock they are showing Holly again," one wrote, leading the comments on X. "Viewers switching on will think Holly's back." Another added: "Are they begging Holly to come back.... or what?" Others wrote: "HOLLY!!! This Morning" and "is Holly getting paid to appear on This Morning today even though it is a recording?" Another added: "This shows This Morning misses Holly."

In the pre-recorded segment, Willoughby and Doyle spoke to Hollywood star Idina Menzel about her infamous role as Elsa in Disney's Christmas film Frozen. The interview originally aired earlier this year in July.

Holly Willoughby on leaving This Morning

Holly Willoughby's future on Dancing on Ice remains uncertain after she quit This Morning. (Getty)

In October, Willoughby revealed her emotional goodbye to This Morning. She wrote on Instagram: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much."

She added: This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together.I will not be returning to This Morning. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal so supportive and the very best company every day.

"Richard and Judy said 'we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'. It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much. Holly."

Speculation remains rife about who will replace Willoughby on This Morning in a permanent role. So far people have been impressed with Cat Deeley and Emma Willis. Plus, everyone is waiting to find out whether Willoughby will return to Dancing on Ice in the new year.

What else happened on This Morning?

Viewers were delighted to see Rylan and Emma Willis team up again to host This Morning this week in the week leading up to the New Year. In a pre-recorded interview, they were joined by Mo Gilligan to discuss how The Masked Singer stars remain a secret ahead of the new series.

