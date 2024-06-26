Hollyoaks brothers share fun snap amid on-screen rift

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks "brothers" Charlie Clapham and Charlie Wernham have shared a fun snap together amid their on-screen rift.

Of course, the actors aren't brothers in real life, but their characters Freddie and Robbie Roscoe are.

Both characters recently returned to the streaming service-first soap, with Freddie engaged to Grace Black and involved with Mercedes McQueen's revenge planning, while Robbie had pretended to be Hannah Ashworth's abusive pimp. Next week will see Robbie attack someone who seemingly is blackmailing Hannah... Freddie.

Lime Pictures

Related: Best film and TV tours for 2024

As if that wasn't enough, the brothers will also clash over Lexi, but in real life, their actors are getting along just fine.

Charlie Clapham shared a photo of the two in England football shirts, having a good time in Liverpool ahead of the match against Slovenia on Tuesday.

"England are only just waking up but the Roscoes are ALIVE 'n' KICKIN' COME ON ENGLAND," he wrote in the caption.

Obviously, England didn't win and the match ended in a draw, but they finished top of their group and will progress to the next round, so it's not all bad.

Since returning to the soap, Charlie Clapham has called for the revival of Hollyoaks Later, the post-watershed spinoff that featured more violence, language and sexual content.

"The only thing I'd say is missing right now is the Laters at some point in the year. There is so much stuff happening that I think it might need that different time slot," he said.

"They're like their own standalone on-off movie. I would go to the cinema to watch a Hollyoaks Later, they can be that good. They've got enough characters at the minute where people would tune into that.

"You can just imagine what it might be like at 10pm viewing time now, it'd be something you could watch on Netflix. I'd be really excited at the prospect of something like that. We need that fuse, the dynamite is there, it just needs someone to bring it up in the story room!"

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like