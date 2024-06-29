Taylor Swift’s Backup Dancer Gives NSFW Shoutout in Irish During Dublin Eras Tour Show: Watch

The singer's backup dancer, Kameron Saunders, gave the fun nod during a performance of "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"

Charles McQuillan/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift and Kameron Saunders at Aviva Stadium on June 28 in Dublin, Ireland.

Taylor Swift's backup dancer Kameron Saunders is continuing his Eras Tour tradition — but with an Irish twist!

During the most recent show at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday, June 28, Swift, 34, was performing her track "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" off of her Red album when Saunders, 31, gave a playful — and NSFW — nod to the country hosting them.

During one part of the song, the dancer screamed "póg mo thóin," which translates in English from Irish to "kiss my ass."

Saunders is known for saying the original lyric, "like, ever," in the native language of where the performance is taking place. Recently, he has changed up his shoutouts, however.

Charles McQuillan/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift at Aviva Stadium on June 28 in Dublin, Ireland.

During Swift's Eras Tour shows in Liverpool, London, earlier this month, Saunders celebrated the concert series' 100th show.

In a video shared on TikTok from the Thursday, June 13, event, the dancer changed the shoutout to "for the 100th time, no."

During another show in London, he changed up his "Like, ever" shoutout to instead say, "Jog on, lad!"

The phrase is used by scousers — which is a colloquial term for people from Liverpool — and loosely means "get lost."

Charles McQuillan/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift at Aviva Stadium on June 28 in Dublin, Ireland.

Elsewhere during Swift's first show in Dublin, the singer wore an outfit featuring the colors of the country's flag. She sported a bejeweled orange cropped top and a similarly shimmery ombre green skirt while performing the 1989 portion of her set.

Swift also delighted fans during her Ireland show when she performed two new mashups as part of the surprise songs portion of her tour — a mashup of Red's “State of Grace” and Midnights' “You’re On Your Own Kid," plus a medley that combined Midnights' "Sweet Nothing" and Folklore's "Hoax."

Toward the end of her show, Swift also paid tribute to boyfriend Travis Kelce when she did his signature archer pose. According to fan-captured footage shared on X, formerly Twitter, Swift made the football tight end's iconic gesture while performing "Midnight Rain" off her Midnights album.

Swift's Eras Tour stops in Dublin continue on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30.



