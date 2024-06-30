Taylor Swift Surprises Dublin Crowd With Debut Of New Song In Set

Taylor Swift gave a small gift to Eras Tour fans in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday night. For the first time, Swift performed “The Albatross” live.

“I wait for (the acoustic set) all night because this is the part of the show that keeps me on my toes,” she said to the sold-out crowd. She then sang the song from “The Tortured Poets Department” before running it together with “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” from “Reputation.”

The singer-songwriter has one more night in Dublin before heading to Amsterdam.

A more serious incident happened at the Friday night show in Ireland, as dehydrated fans near the front of the stage required assistance.

“We need some help over there,” Swift said near the end of her song “Lavender Haze” on Friday night in Dublin, Ireland. “I see that you’ve got it. Great. Everyone who works in this stadium is amazing.”

