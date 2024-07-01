Latto Performs Medley of Trio of New Tracks During 2024 BET Awards

The 'Big Energy' rapper is nominated for best female hip-hop artist and best collaboration at the 2024 BET Awards

Latto is debuting some brand-new songs at the 2024 BET Awards.

During her performance from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the "Big Energy" singer, 25, took the stage in comfort, laid out on a couch and wearing a gigantic fur coat. Opening her performance, she introduced what appeared to be a new track, in which she rapped about her struggles coming up in the rap world, set to a crooning electric guitar.

"Knew I was destined to be somebody with diamonds and wealth," she rapped during one line of the new track as one of her backup dancers wearing a long-sleeved black outlet placed a glittering bracelet on her wrist.

Another one of the song's lyrics included the line: "I'm just trying to sip a little wine in the rose garden," and another dancer handed her an elegant glass of red wine as she continued her new track, rapping: "To the next girl with dreams of making some bold moves/The love they never showed me is love I'll show you."

Soon after, she transitioned into her newest song "Big Mama." Switching from the laid-back performance of her new song to a high-energy, sexy dance number with her backup dancers, Latto revealed a leopard-print two piece outfit as massive neon lights appeared behind her and spelled out the title of the track, before ending the performance by mixing in her recent track "Sunday Service."



Kevin Winter/Getty Latto performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles

Latto is nominated for several awards Sunday night, including best collaboration for her work on Lola Brooke's track "Don't Play with It (Remix)" with Yung Miami, as well as best female hip-hop artist.



The Grammy nominee's performance comes just days after the release of "Big Mama," her first single from her upcoming album Sugar Honey Iced Tea.

Kevin Winter/Getty Latto performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards.

Back in May, the rapper made some comments about her forthcoming album that shocked fans. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), expressed her dislike for many of the songs off of her first album and sophomore album 777 — and said that her new album will be "washing" her earlier music.

"All these songs suck Album otw & it will be washing these," she wrote at the time.

Despite her thoughts on some of her earlier tracks, Latto has worked with some major stars for musical collaborations in the past, including Mariah Carey and BTS’ Jung Kook. In an interview with CNN last year, she looked forward to the future after her star-studded collabs, telling the outlet: "Once you work with Mariah Carey, anything is possible."

“I feel like anything is possible at this point. I’ll just be praying and working hard and it just be like kind of falling in my lap for real," she added.



Taraji P. Henson is hosting the 24th annual BET Awards. Performances on Sunday also included an opening from Megan Thee Stallion, as well as sets from GloRilla, Ice Spice, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Tyla, Monét, YG Marley, and even Will Smith.



The 2024 BET Awards air on June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

