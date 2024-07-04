Hollyoaks' Kitty gets an ultimatum as her identity is revealed

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Thursday's episode on Channel 4 streaming, which doesn't air on E4 until Friday.

Hollyoaks aired more trouble for Kitty Draper as Diane Hutchinson discovered her real identity.

Following the car crash that claimed Ella Richardson's life, Kitty took on the name of her friend who'd also died in the car crash. As the village was brimming with police investigating Declan Hawthorne's disappearance, both Kitty and Beau Ramsey were on edge, fearing their involvement in the matter would be uncovered.

It was previously revealed that Beau was responsible for killing Kitty's father Declan after he kidnapped her, with the bartender running away after her dad refused to accept she is trans.

Following the latest events, the police have come into possession of a blood sample of Declan's son, unaware that Kitty has since transitioned. In tonight's (July 4) streaming episode, Beau urged Kitty to get rid of her old ID and anything else that may connect them to Declan's death.

"Kitty, there's police all over this village that have traces of your blood," he said. "If they find anything here linked to Declan then we're done."

The opportunity presented itself when Diane asked for help to burn some old paperwork. When her meeting got rescheduled, the pub owner came back to Kitty trying to get rid of her old ID and a doll her mum had given her.

"Who's Ivy? And why are you burning her ID?" Diane asked after a look at the half-destroyed ID.

"This isn't what you think," Kitty replied, before caving and saying: "I'm Ivy."

The conversation escalated, with The Dog owners resenting Kitty for lying to them after they trusted her with Ro. Cornered, Kitty admitted she had no choice but to take her pal's name.

As she was about to reveal the truth about Declan, Beau chimed in with an excuse. He said that Kitty was on the run from an abusive ex-boyfriend and begged Tony not to turn her in. But Beau's pleas to his dad and Diane didn't work as they stated they wouldn't call the police only if Kitty agreed to hand herself in.

"I really like you, we both do, but we've got to think of the family," Diane said as both Kitty and Beau were left speechless.

