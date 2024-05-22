Hollyoaks shares details about Coronation Street star’s first scenes

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks has revealed details about Sherrie Hewson’s first scenes in the show.

It was announced earlier this month that the former Coronation Street star and Loose Women panellist would be joining the show, alongside returning actor Jeremy Sheffield.

Sheffield will play Jeremy, also known as Jez, the long-lost brother of notorious villain Patrick Blake, who was murdered back in 2016, while Hewson will play his mother Martha.

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks confirms Cleo and Abe future as the soap joins forces with the Home Office

In the coming weeks, Sienna will be left stunned when she believes her dad is back from the dead, before discovering that he had a twin.

But first, Martha will be introduced to the show next week, and the soap has teased what her first appearance will look like.

In scenes that will air next Thursday (May 30), Sienna is at a crossroads, and she speaks to her siblings Dilly and Liberty about what she is going to do about her future.

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks star Kirsty-Leigh Porter confirms tragic baby story for Leela

She then finds out that Dilly’s husband Rafe Harcourt left her money in his will, and the sisters try to work out where the money is.

Sienna charges into James Nightingale’s office, having worked out that he stole Rafe’s money.

While Sienna is at the office, a client arrives to see James – who turns out to be Martha.

When Sienna crosses paths with the mysterious stranger, it seems they have a connection – but it remains to be seen when she will find out that it is a familial connection…

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks' Freddie to make shock discovery about Robbie and Lexi

Later in the week, Sienna and James’s row continues, and she takes things further by chaining herself to Dee Valley Law demanding she get the money she is owed.

But things soon escalate when James’s hand is accidentally slammed in the door, and Sienna is arrested for assault.

When her casting as Martha was first announced, Hewson said in a statement: "It’s been a rollercoaster joining Hollyoaks! The character is just so wonderful to play. Everyone is so lovely, such a great atmosphere to work in and so welcoming. We laugh a lot, what more could you ask for?"

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like