Hollyoaks star David Ames pays tribute to on-screen daughter

Hollyoaks star David Ames has paid tribute to his on-screen daughter Ellie Henry.

The actor plays Carter Shepherd in the soap, who is the father of Freya Calder, with the character moving to the village last year to build a relationship with his daughter.

Freya was the original link between headteacher Carter and his complicated love interest John Paul McQueen, as last year she was left with life-changing injuries after a minibus crash caused by John Paul.

Ames posted a photo on Instagram of himself and Henry on set and penned a sweet message to the actress in the caption.

He wrote: "I think the world of this beautiful human. I’ve never had an onscreen child before and I’m very glad you’re my first. Love you @henry_ellie."

Henry replied to Ames’s post and shared the same sentiment as her co-star in the comments, writing, "I love you with all my heart."

It is evident that the two actors have a close relationship, and Henry was full of praise for her on-screen dad ahead of his first appearance in Hollyoaks last year.

She said: "The casting team have absolutely pulled it out of the bag with David. I’ve seen him in Holby City, and I know he’s good.

"Working with him on set has just been phenomenal, our brains work in a similar way. He’s made me a better actor already."

Carter is currently involved in a long-running and powerful conversion therapy storyline, which followed on from the Hollyoaks: IRL documentary film on the same topic.

Over the last few weeks, Carter has turned his attention to teenager Lucas Hay, following his attraction to friend and fellow student Dillon Ray.

Carter has tried to discourage Lucas from his feelings for Dillon, and has questioned the morality of the marriage of his parents James and Ste.

In last night’s first-look episode (February 28), Lucas’s story took a disturbing turn following a confrontation in the church from Carter and associate Declan.

