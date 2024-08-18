How to Watch Homicide: Life on the Street Online

Homicide: Life on the Street — the most sought-after, non-streaming show in a July 2023 TVLine poll, and the recipient of 17 Emmy nominations and four wins during its 1993-1999 run on NBC — is finally ready to be streamed.

All seven seasons of the acclaimed drama series as well as 2000’s Homicide: The Movie wrap-up, all remastered to HD and 4K for the first time, will begin streaming Monday, Aug. 19 on Peacock.

More from TVLine

Peacock Logo

Sign Up for Peacock

Buy Now $7.99+/month

The police procedural developed for television by Paul Attanasio starred the late Andre Braugher as Baltimore PD homicide detective Frank Pembleton, a role for which he earned an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor. The series also introduced audiences to Det. John Munch (played by the late Richard Belzer), who made the move to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit following Homicide‘s conclusion in 1999.

Until now, music rights issues/clearance costs had famously kept the drama from being available for streaming, for first-time samplers or longtime fans wanting to revisit its excellence.

Murphy Brown, Chicago Hope & Homicide: Life on the Street

The 10 Most Requested TV Shows Not Available on a Major Streaming Service

View List

David Simon, author of the 1991 novel Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets, first hinted at Homicide‘s eventual arrival on streaming back in December 2023, when he posted to X that NBCUniversal “is at last attempting, along with Fremantle on the overseas rights, to clear music rights on #Homicide for eventual streaming. Lot of work to do achieve that, however, I am also told.”

“There is a lot of licensed music in the show from a vast array of artists,” Simon explained back then. And at the time of the drama’s 1990s run, “They didn’t pay for future platforms. And do you know what? Artists deserve to be paid for their work earning money for corporations on various platforms.”

When asked why the music originally used in the show can’t simply be dubbed out or replaced with other music — as is sometimes done, with varying success (WKRP, shudder) — Simon explained to an X follower, “Film is carefully cut to tempo, melody and theme of music especially in montage sequences. You can sub anything for anything. And f–k it up.”

$7.99+/month

Buy Now

Are you looking forward to finally streaming (or revisiting) get Homicide: Life on the Street?

Best of TVLine