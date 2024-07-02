Honeymooners Kept Inside Their Hotel as Hurricane Beryl Batters Grenada (Exclusive)

Ingrid Vasquez, Abigail Abrams
·3 min read

"It was a bit surreal. We had just gotten to paradise, so it was a lot to process," Emma Steinke tells PEOPLE of her vacation experience

<p></p> Emma Steinke and Husband on honeymoon
Emma Steinke and Husband on honeymoon

Alex and Emma Steinke began life as husband and wife in the middle of a devastating hurricane.

The 26-year-old newlyweds, who tied the knot on Saturday, June 15, traveled to Grenada for their honeymoon in hopes of getting out on an excursion and relaxing on the beach, only to be met by Hurricane Beryl.

The hurricane made landfall in the Caribbean as a Category 4 storm on Monday, July 1, with winds up to 150 mph, per The Weather Channel.

<p>AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan</p> Waves batter palm trees as Hurricane Beryl passes through Hastings, Barbados, on Monday, July 1, 2024

AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan

Waves batter palm trees as Hurricane Beryl passes through Hastings, Barbados, on Monday, July 1, 2024

Related: 'Ghost Ship' Washes Ashore on Florida Beach One Week After It Was Abandoned At Sea amid Storms

"It was a bit surreal," Emma tells PEOPLE. "We had just gotten to paradise, so it was a lot to process, especially being from the Midwest, where we don’t experience this. Also a bit scary being on an island and experiencing a hurricane! Alex was stationed at Camp Lejeune, N.C., for Hurricane Florence, so this isn’t his first, but it is mine."

The new bride says she and her husband arrived in Grenada around 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, following a 12-hour flight out of Chicago for their honeymoon getaway, which they'd planned since April.

<p>Courtesy of Emma Steinke</p> Emma Steinke and husband on honeymoon in Grenada

Courtesy of Emma Steinke

Emma Steinke and husband on honeymoon in Grenada

Related: Record Water Temperatures Are Increasing Chances of Intense Hurricane Season

"It progressed so rapidly that when we started our travel day, it was a tropical storm, and by the time we landed, it was a hurricane watch," she says.

Emma, who shared a glimpse of her and her husband's "hurricane haul" items "to survive" on TikTok, tells PEOPLE that they've done the "we could with what we had."

"We are staying inside," she says. "The resort instructed guests not to leave their rooms until they say it’s safe, so we’ve been following their instructions. We’ve been keeping our phones charged as well and trying to conserve water/food as much as possible."

<p>Courtesy of Emma Steinke</p> Emma Steinke and husband on honeymoon in Grenada

Courtesy of Emma Steinke

Emma Steinke and husband on honeymoon in Grenada

She tells PEOPLE that while there's been "a lot of rain" that caused water to enter their room, it was "minimal," and the desire to enjoy their vacation has not gone away yet.

"It’s still early on for us. As far as we can tell, at the resort, there isn’t much damage so we're hoping we can get a few more days of sun and be able to experience the island a little bit," says Emma. "We’re thinking that if it doesn’t get much better, we may consider a smaller trip somewhere in the United States to make up for lost time."

<p>Stephanie McKenna Photography</p> Emma Steinke and husband on honeymoon in Grenada

Stephanie McKenna Photography

Emma Steinke and husband on honeymoon in Grenada

The couple currently has a scheduled flight out of Grenada on Saturday, July 6.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It’s unfortunate but it is what it is. We’re hoping it doesn’t affect anything like our flight out but we’re well aware it could," adds Emma. "We’re mostly just hoping everyone remains safe, especially the island natives and the staff at our resort that are working so hard for us."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Three storms are churning in the Atlantic. Will they pose risks to Beaufort County?

    Hurricane Beryl was expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surges to the Windward Islands on Monday.

  • Hurricane Beryl razes southeast Caribbean as a record-breaking Category 4 storm

    BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Hurricane Beryl ripped off doors, windows and roofs in homes across the southeastern Caribbean on Monday after making landfall on the island of Carriacou as the earliest storm of Category 4 strength to form in the Atlantic, fueled by record warm waters.

  • Hurricane Beryl barrels towards the Lesser Antilles as a Category 4

    Hurricane Beryl went through rapid intensification on Sunday morning, bringing it from a category 2 to a category 4 in mere hours. Wind speeds now topping 210km/h as it barrels towards the Windward Islands. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.

  • Tornado warnings issued as storm risk threatens outdoor plans on the Prairies

    A severe storm risk has emerged on the Prairies for Canada Day. There is the potential for thunderstorms, hail and strong winds, which may affect your holiday plans

  • Beryl pushes onto Windward Islands with catastrophic winds, storm surge

    Beryl, a high-end Category 4 hurricane, continues to produce catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge on the Grenadine Islands, Carriacou Island and Grenada.

  • Much of New Mexico is under flood watch after 100 rescued from waters over weekend

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Weather forecasters warned Monday that much of New Mexico faces two more days of elevated threats of dangerous flooding like the walls of water over the weekend that caused severe damage, forced the rescues of 100 people and left parts of one town recently ravaged by wildfires covered in mud and debris.

  • Basin Fire in Fresno County grows to over 10,000 acres with no containment, rangers say

    UPDATE: The Sierra National Forest put out temporary fire restrictions.

  • Hurricane Beryl Impacts Barbados Coast

    Conditions along the Barbados coast were rapidly worsening as Hurricane Beryl made its way across the Caribbean, impacting the Windward Islands early on Monday, July 1.The footage here, captured by Nauman Khan from his hotel in Christ Church, shows strong winds and rain on Worthing Beach.“Too dangerous to be out on the balcony now,” Khan wrote on X. “Truly in the eye of the storm now.”The Category 3 hurricane was expected to bring life-threatening wind, rain, and storm surges to Grenada, St Vincent, and the Grenadines by Monday morning, and could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands later in the week, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Credit: @Khanadians via Storyful

  • 'Extremely Dangerous' Hurricane Beryl Hits Southern Grenada

    Heavy wind and rain hit southern Grenada as Hurricane Beryl passed through the region on Monday, July 1.Footage filmed and posted to X by user @LynnPoole84 shows trees swaying in the wind south of St George’s, Grenada, on Monday.According to the Met Office, Hurricane Beryl is a category 4 hurricane and is expected to make landfall in the Windward Islands on Monday. A life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds are expected when Beryl passes through the region, said the National Hurricane Center. Credit: @LynnPoole84 via Storyful

  • Storms kill at least four people in the southern Alps in Switzerland

    Storms in Switzerland and northern Italy caused extensive flooding and landslides, leaving at least four people dead, authorities said Sunday.

  • Europe weather: Four dead in storms in Switzerland and Italy as wildfires burn in Greece and Turkey

    Extreme weather across Europe has left four people dead in storms in Switzerland and northern Italy, while wildfires force people from their homes in Greece and Turkey.

  • Hurricane Beryl devastates Grenada: ‘In half an hour, Carriacou was flattened’

    Hurricane Beryl roared across the Windward Islands on Monday as an extremely dangerous Category 4, delivering catastrophic winds, intense rainfall and life-threatening storm surge.

  • 150-mph Hurricane Beryl rakes Caribbean islands. Jamaica braces for next impact

    Hurricane Beryl slammed into the eastern Caribbean Islands as a fast-moving Category 4 storm on Monday, a fast, hard punch to an island chain that rarely sees storms of that magnitude, especially this early in the season.

  • Fire destroys 5 fishing boats in Magdalen Islands, Que.

    Five fishing boats were completely destroyed in a fire at the Magdalen Islands' Grande-Entrée wharf Sunday morning. The fire department received a call around 4:20 a.m. about burning boats at the Magdalen Islands' largest fishermen wharf. The fires were under control as of 7:30 a.m., though three boats sank, two others were burned to a crisp and others suffered minor damage, said Antonin Valiquette, the mayor of the Magdalen Islands. No one was injured."It hurts not only the fishermen and owners

  • Highway 7 in N.W.T. closed due to wildfire activity

    Part of Highway 7 in the Northwest Territories has been closed because of "extreme" wildfire activity along the highway.Wildfire FS008-24, which was previously under, has flared up due to hot, dry conditions and heavy winds over the weekend, according to N.W.T. Fire.Highway 7 is closed between the Nahanni Butte access road and Checkpoint according to the N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure."The road will remain closed overnight, and ground crew will reassess by 10 a.m. on July 1," the department

  • West Palm Beach ministry to send needed supplies to Haiti as hurricane approaches

    West Palm Beach ministry to send needed supplies to Haiti as hurricane approaches

  • Hot water fueled Hurricane Beryl's explosive growth

    Experts say Hurricane Beryl's explosive growth into an unprecedented early whopper of a storm shows the literal hot water the Atlantic and Caribbean are in right now and the kind of season they can expect.

  • At least 4 dead, 1 missing after flooding in southern Switzerland

    At least four people have died and another is missing due to flooding this weekend in southern Switzerland, according to local police and Swiss state media.

  • See where Hurricane Beryl is projected to head next

    Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, intensified to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph Sunday morning, as it made its way toward the Windward Islands. CNN meteorologist Elisa Raffa reports.

  • 'Life-Threatening' Hurricane Beryl Approaches Caribbean Islands

    A satellite captured spectacular imagery showing lightning within Hurricane Beryl’s eye wall as the storm moved northward toward the Windward Islands in the Caribbean on Sunday, June 30.The Category 4 hurricane was expected to bring life-threatening wind, rain, and storm surges to Grenada, St Vincent, and the Grenadines by Monday morning, and could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands later in the week, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful