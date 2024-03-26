Horror In Baltimore As Major Bridge Collapses After Collision

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday, causing a number of vehicles to plunge into the Patapsco River below.

The number of casualties is not yet clear, but the Associated Press reported that rescuers are trying to reach at least seven people.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said on social media that a ship struck the bridge, leading to the collapse. Footage on social media, apparently from a traffic camera, showed the moment of the collapse, just before 1:30 a.m. local time:

BREAKING: Ship collides with Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse pic.twitter.com/OcOrSjOCRn — BNO News (@BNONews) March 26, 2024

This is a developing story.