Hospitalized Brothers, 3 and 6, Have Symptoms of Brain Death After House Fire, Says Dad

Two young boys are being treated at an intensive care unit in Virginia after they were rescued from a fire at their home.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said it responded to the two-alarm house fire in the 13900 block of Whetstone Manor Court in Clifton on the morning of April 10 to find “heavy fire and reports of two trapped occupants,” who were eventually “removed from the home.”

Five total occupants were transported to the hospital, including “two with life threatening injuries,” according to the FCFRD.

Two of the victims have been identified as 3-year-old Zachariah and 6-year-old William Brice, according to NBC affiliate WRC-TV and FOX affiliate WTTG-TV. The brothers are in intensive care at Children's National Hospital.

The boys, the Brice family’s youngest children, experienced “severe smoke inhalation injuries” as a result of the blaze, according to Brianne Lopez, who started a GoFundMe campaign for the family following the “devastating” house fire.

James Brice, the boys’ father, told WTTG-TV that his sons are “being treated and monitored around the clock." Although both boys have symptoms of brain death, additional testing will be performed on April 12, he told WRC-TV.



Zachariah and William were unresponsive for 45 minutes after firefighters rescued them from the blaze, according to WRC-TV. Luckily, they were not burned.

“One of the doctors told me, 'You've got strong kids,' and I was like, I hope so," Brice told the outlet. That's what we're praying for."



The cause of the fire still remains unclear. James said his 8-year-old son “got out of the house and was able to call 911,” according to WTTG-TV.

He added that the situation could have been “much, much worse” had the 8-year-old not acted so quickly.

At a vigil held on April 11 at Love Church’s offices in Gainesville, Pastor Josh Baird said “there’s no brain activity for either boy,” according to DC News Now.

“We find ourselves here tonight gathered to pray to the God who does miracles, literally guys, for a miracle,” Baird said at the event.

As of April 12, more than $112,000 has been raised through the GoFundMe campaign to support the Brice family following the fire.



