Prince William Shares First Update On Kate Middleton After Her Cancer Diagnosis

Prince William assured royal followers during an outing on Tuesday that all is well at home.

During a surprise walkabout after an engagement in Newcastle upon Tyne, the Prince of Wales spoke with a concerned fan who asked how he and his family were doing.

“Do you mind if I ask how you and the children are?” a woman in a Union Jack hat and cape asked the prince.

“All doing well ― thank you. Yes, we’re doing well,” William answered in a clip captured by the Daily Mail, as the woman asked about William’s wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

“We’re all doing well,” William reiterated, before complimenting the woman’s companion on part of her patriotic outfit.

Prince William gives an update on Kate and the kids pic.twitter.com/ZH63bi8zx1 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 30, 2024

It was the first update William has shared since Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in a March video, following months of speculation about her health.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” Kate said in the video, adding that her surgery was “successful.”

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she explained. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Prince William speaks to the public as he visits James' Place Newcastle on April 30 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Ian Forsyth via Getty Images

Kate began chemotherapy in February. She did not specify what kind of cancer she has, or its severity.

The palace said at the time that it would provide no further updates on Kate’s health.

“The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do,” a spokesperson said.

William and Kate recently celebrated a happy milestone together, marking their 13th wedding anniversary on Monday with a never-before-seen photo.

The black-and-white portrait was taken by photographer Millie Pilkington.

“13 years ago today!” the couple captured their photo.

Related...