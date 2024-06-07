New housing in the works for Kirkland Lake

KIRKLAND LAKE - There could be new housing options on the way for Kirkland Lake.

Québec-based J.Y. Moreau Électrique has council's support to buy a parcel of municipally owned land on Pollock Street for $25,000 to build new residential units.

“I'm quite excited about this to see another non Kirkland Lake company come that's going to be doing work in the area and build permanent structures in this town,” said Coun. Rick Owen.

“It's a real vote of confidence for the mine. It's a real vote of confidence for our community. And, you know, for years we didn't have this happening and I'm so happy to see it finally starting.”

At the June 4 council meeting, acting planning administrator Brook-Lynn Rozon said the request to purchase the property was first brought forward at council’s Feb. 20 meeting during closed session. The property has been declared as surplus land.

Coun. Pat Kiely asked if any building plans have been submitted yet.

“Currently, there are preliminary plans in the works right now. But as the land hadn't been transferred, nothing has been officially submitted,” Rozon said.

The town's CAO Alan Smith told TimminsToday the preliminary conceptual plans have been submitted but are still too early release. He said the municipality is working with the developer to finalize permitting requirements.

The plan is for multi-residential units to be built on the property. Multi-residential properties contain seven or more self-contained residential units.

"The town is excited to see new multi-residential units coming to Kirkland Lake," he said.

A bylaw authorizing the sale was approved at the June 4 meeting.

Marissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com