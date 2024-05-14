How to watch The Walking Dead and every spin-off in the UK

The Walking Dead franchise is still going strong, and fans can watch the show and its spin-offs in a new place from May. (AMC)

The Walking Dead series continues to endure, proving it is as un-killable as the walkers that plague its characters — though that is no bad thing, of course.

AMC's zombie flagship series may have ended in 2022 but it has spawned a number of spin-offs centred on fan favourite characters, and that's not including the other series that were created and released during the original show's run as well. What this means is there are a huge number of shows to keep track of, and they're not all in the same place.

Why is this, you ask? Well, AMC isn't available in the UK and the broadcaster has agreements with various channels and streamers for its content, meaning AMC shows are spread out over multiple platforms.

For Walking Dead fans who want to return to the franchise, or even watch it for the first time, here is where the show and every spin-off is available to watch in the UK.

How to watch The Walking Dead in the UK

AMC's original series ran for 11 seasons, and has spawned a number of spin-offs both old and new. (AMC)

The Walking Dead aired from 2010 to 2022 and became a veritable cultural phenomenon during its run on AMC, and the series has had many homes in the UK. All 11 seasons of the show is available to stream on Disney+ but it will soon become available to Sky viewers too.

As part of a new deal between AMC and Sky, The Walking Dead franchise is coming to the latter and its sister streaming platform NOW for viewers in the UK. The Walking Dead will be available to watch in full on both platforms from Sunday, 19 May.

The original series is not being released as an exclusive to Sky and NOW, meaning that the show should also remain available on Disney+.

How to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live in the UK

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will be exclusively released on Sky and NOW. (AMC/Sky)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is one of three spin-offs to be released in the wake of The Walking Dead's end, the show focuses on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in the wake of the events of the original show.

It is described as an "epic love story" where the characters, who have been kept apart, fight to find their way to each other again. The good news is The Ones Who Live will be released in the UK very soon, and it will premiere exclusively on Sky and NOW in full on Friday, 31 May.

Speaking about the show's UK home, Mike Pears, executive vice president of distribution and content sales for AMC Networks, said. “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is the most successful series in the history of AMC+, even including the original series, so it is fitting that it will lead the way as Sky brings this entire universe to U.K. fans in the coming weeks and months on Sky and NOW.”

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in the UK

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is also a Sky exclusive in the UK. (AMC)

What does this mean for the show's Daryl Dixon spin-off you say? Well, the show is also part of Sky's overall agreement with AMC, and it will also be an exclusive release for the platform. This means that the only way to watch the show in the UK is through Sky and NOW.

Which streaming bundles are available in the UK?

The show follows Norman Reedus' character Daryl Dixon, who has washed up ashore in France and needs to try and piece together how and why he got there. Reedus is joined in the show by Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, and Laïka Blanc-Francard, and season 2 has already wrapped filming. It has also already been renewed for a third season.

Season 1 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will be released in August, a specific date has not yet been confirmed for the show. Season 2 is also expected to come out later this year.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City in the UK

The Walking Dead: Dead City stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. (AMC)

The Walking Dead's third main show spin-off is Dead City, which focuses on the characters Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). It sees the pair travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan where they begin their search for Maggie's son Hershel, who was kidnapped.

Dead City will also be an exclusive release for Sky and NOW, season 1 will be released in 2024. The show has also already been renewed for a second season, which will be made available to UK viewers in 2025.

How to watch Fear The Walking Dead in the UK

Fear the Walking Dead is available to watch on a different platform, Prime Video. (AMC)

Fear the Walking Dead was the first spin-off to AMC's flagship series, and it ran for eight seasons from 2015 to 2023. Unlike the previously mentioned shows, Fear the Walking Dead is available to stream on Prime Video in the UK.

There is a catch, though. Right now only seasons 1 to 7 are available to watch through a Prime Video subscription, for those who want to watch season 8 they will have buy it on the streamer right now. This may well change in future, the show is also available to buy on the Sky Store and Apple TV.

How to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond in the UK

Julia Ormond as Elizabeth in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which is available on Prime Video. (AMC)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond expanded the franchise further with a new story set in Nebraska following a group of teenagers trying to survive the zombie apocalypse. The spin-off is only two seasons long, and ended in 2021.

For those dedicated fans who want to watch this spin-off, the good news is that both seasons are available to stream on Prime Video.

How to watch Tales of The Walking Dead in the UK

Terry Crews and Danny Ramirez star in Tales of the Walking Dead, which is not yet available to stream in the UK. (Getty Images)

This brings us to the final The Walking Dead spin-off, Tales of The Walking Dead which is an anthology series and was first released in 2022. The show features six episodes in total, and it stars the likes of Terry Crews and Samantha Morton.

The bad news is that UK viewers don't currently have access to the show on any streaming platform, but this may well change in future.