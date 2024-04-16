Howard University student killed in campus crash, reports say faculty member was speeding

A Howard University student was killed near the university campus when a speeding car, reportedly being driven by a faculty member, struck him.

Mohamed Samura, 18, of Fredericksburg, Virginia was walking on-campus shortly before 3:40 p.m. on April 11 when a speeding car struck a parked vehicle and continued on the street, the Metropolitan Police Department said based on preliminary investigation.

The vehicle, an Audi, "failed to negotiate the left turn," said the police, and "mounted a curb," where it "struck a man who was in or near a crosswalk."

Samura was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, said police, where he passed away on Monday. The driver of the Audi was also taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

University mourns student's death

Howard University President Ben Vinson III, Ph.D., in a statement posted to social media, expressed his grief over Samura's death and said that the university extends it "profound condolences and prayers to his family, friends, classmates and instructors during this difficult time."

The statement described Samura as "a bright and accomplished member of the Howard University community," who was on the Dean's List at the School of Business and a member of the university's ESports team.

A GoFundMe set up by Samura's cousin for his funeral services said that Samura, fondly known as "Mo," was a freshman at Howard University, pursuing a career in Information Systems.

Student struck by speeding vehicle being driven by a faculty member, reports say

While the statement or the police did not identify the vehicle's driver, a local ABC affiliate and the GoFundMe said that Samura was on his way to a lecture on campus on April 11 when he was "fatally struck by a Howard faculty member."

Howard University did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for a comment.

The university's official newspaper, The Hilltop, also reported that the Samura was struck outside a residence hall by a speeding vehicle that was being driven by a faculty member.

The dean encouraged students to seek help and support as they process this "heartbreaking loss," by calling the University Counseling Service at 202-806-6870. Staff and faculty members can get support through the University's Employee Assistance Program.

"Mo’s smile will never be forgotten and we will keep his name alive forever," Adusei said on the GoFundMe page. "He was loved by us all and are hearts are filled with the sweet memories he left behind. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we remember our baby boy, Mo."

