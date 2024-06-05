Hugh Dennis opens museum's archaeology gallery

Hugh Dennis was "absolutely thrilled" to be asked to officially open the gallery [BBC]

A new archaeology gallery at the Maidstone Museum has been opened by comedian and actor Hugh Dennis.

Mr Dennis said he had heard about the gallery through friends at the Kent Archaeological Society and was "absolutely thrilled" to be asked to officially open it.

The Lives In Our Landscape gallery tells the story of how people have lived in the area over a vast span of time.

It opens to the public on Wednesday at the St Faith’s Street museum.

The gallery will include objects dating back more than 600,000 years, according to Maidstone Borough Council, which owns and runs the Maidstone Museums.

Mr Dennis, who hosts The Great British Dig on More 4, said: “Maidstone Museum has really achieved something quite outstanding with this immersive and exciting gallery.

"I would encourage everyone to come and see it and experience the changing landscapes of Kent for themselves."

The gallery will include objects dating back more than 600,000 years [BBC]

The pilot episode of The Great British Dig excavated a Roman site in Lower Fant, Maidstone in 2019.

Visitors will be able to take an audio tour, watch videos, touch and handle objects and dress up at the gallery.

The new gallery has received funding from various sources including the William and Edith Oldham Charitable Trust, the Maidstone Museums’ Foundation and the council.

It is also supported by the Council for British Archaeology South East and has received a donation from the Kent Archaeological Society.

Follow BBC Kent on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

Related Internet Links

More on this story