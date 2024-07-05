Huma Qureshi, Chandrachur Singh to Star in ‘Bayaan’ From Indian Indie Stalwarts Bikas Mishra and Shiladitya Bora (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian indie producer Shiladitya Bora is set to begin production on “Bayaan,” a new drama featuring Huma Qureshi (“Gangs of Wasseypur,” “Leila”) and Chandrachur Singh (“Maachis,” “Josh”). The film, by writer-director Bikas Mishra (“Chauranga”), is slated to start shooting this month in Rajasthan.

Additional cast members include Sachin Khedekar (“Sita Ramam”), Avijit Dutt (“Piku”), Shampa Mandal (“Sonchiriya,” “Sherni”), Priti Shukla, Vibhor Mayank and Aditi Kanchan Singh.

More from Variety

“Bayaan” is a co-production between Bora’s Platoon One Films, Madhu Sharma’s Summit Studios, and producers Kunal Kumar and Anshuman Singh. The project has received support from the International Film Festival Rotterdam’s Hubert Bals Fund and was developed at the LA Residency, part of Film Independent’s Global Media Makers program.

During his time at the residency, Mishra received mentorship from Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”) and script advice from writer Jeff Stockwell and story editor Ruth Atkinson.

Set against the backdrop of the western Indian desert state of Rajasthan, “Bayaan,” which means evidence, follows a father-daughter duo. The story centers on Roohi, a female detective investigating her first case as a lead in a small Rajasthani town. Facing opposition from a well-connected adversary, Roohi must navigate the challenges while living up to her father’s reputation in law enforcement.

Qureshi said: “The sheer passion of the director-producer duo, Bikas and Shiladitya, moved me. It’s a rare combination: a fantastic script, a talented crew, and their complete dedication to their work.”

Director Mishra, whose debut feature “Chauranga” won accolades at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles and the Mumbai Film Festival, added: “Having assembled the best cast and crew, there is no stopping now. We are going to make a film that will speak to the world, to tell a story we care a great deal about.”

Producer Bora, known for backing films like “Newton” (India’s 2018 Oscar entry) and “Picasso” (Prime Video India’s first Marathi-language direct-to-digital acquisition), sees “Bayaan” as aligned with his production house’s vision. “As a producer, I’m always looking for that one script that will be a breakout film for everyone involved,” Bora said.

The film boasts a crew of industry veterans, including cinematographer Udit Khurana (“Ghaath,” “Hunt for Veerappan”), production designer Vinay Vishwakarma (“Candy”), and costume designer Shilpi Agarwal (“Paradise,” “Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom”). Amala Popuri will handle location sound, while Rahul Tanwar serves as casting director.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.