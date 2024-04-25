SNP's power-sharing deal with Greens collapses

The SNP's power-sharing deal with the Greens has been scrapped in an emergency cabinet meeting.

Green co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie were seen walking out of Bute House before the meeting officially began at 08:30.

It follows criticism of the government's decision to scrap key climate targets and its response to a review into gender services.

The BBC understands that the SNP will now form a minority government.

Last week the Scottish Greens confirmed that members would vote on whether the party should remain in power with the SNP.

Patrick Harvie had said issues had "come to a head" with party members calling for a debate on how to move forward.

It came as the SNP's Energy Secretary Mairi McAllan announced that Scotland's 2030 net-zero target was out of reach.

Scotland's NHS also said it was pausing prescribing puberty blockers to under-18s referred by the country's only specialist clinic following a report by Dr Hilary Cass.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.