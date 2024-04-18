This hunky ‘Yellowstone’ actor is now an honorary Fort Worth Police officer

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser traded in his cowboy hat for a police badge this week.

Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the Paramount modern Western drama, was appointed as an honorary Fort Worth Police officer by Chief Neil Noakes at a ceremony Wednesday.

The designation is a “small token for his respect and support” of police officers, military members and veterans in the community, Fort Worth Police said. Hauser was given a black and white shirt reading “Honorary Fort Worth Police Officer” at the ceremony.

THE Cole Hauser, aka Rip from @yellowstone was appointed an honorary Fort Worth Police Officer today by Chief Noakes as a small token for his respect and support for the men & women in blue who serve our community and our military members and veterans.



We can’t wait to brew his… pic.twitter.com/q344uGuj3y — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) April 17, 2024

⚡ More trending stories:

→Snakes are crawling out of hibernation in Texas. Check the toilet before taking a seat.

→In Texas, set your thermostat at 80 when it's 100 degrees, expert says.

→Groceries at this national chain are the cheapest, study finds.

Decked out in merchandise from his Free Rein Coffee Company, Hauser was all smiles at the ceremony Wednesday.

Hauser went with the Free Rein team to drop off coffee at the Fort Worth Police Department, where they surprised him with a “great crowd and touching ceremony”.

“Fort Worth friends — better be on good behavior…today I had the honor of bring named an honorary member of the FWPD,” Hauser posted on Instagram.

Hauser launched the Free Rein brand last October, as a tribute to hard-working cowboys everywhere.

The company sells various coffee roasts all with western-themed names such as “American Dirt”, “Homestead” and “Heavy Spur.” Free Rein also sells branded hats and shirts on its website.

Story continues

Hauser launched Free Rein a few months after his “Yellowstone” boss Taylor Sheridan launched his own coffee brand last summer — “Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee.”

Late last year, Sheridan and Hauser’s coffee brands got into a legal dispute over trademark infringement with the use of branding marks with overlapping letters. However, the lawsuit was dismissed around a month later.

As fans await the return of “Yellowstone,” Hauser will be swinging by North Texas again next month.

Hauser is hosting the “ultimate tailgate party” at the Professional Bull Riding World Finals Championship on May 18 in AT&T Stadium’s east plaza. The event is part of PBR’s larger championship weekend set for May 17-19 in Arlington.